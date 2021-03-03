Dru Smith’s heroics before the buzzer push Missouri Tigers past Florida Gators, 72-70

Mizzou guard Dru Smith (12) goes up for a layup against the Florida Gators at Exactech Arena in Gainesville on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Smith later made a reverse layup with under a second to play that gave Mizzou the 72-70 victory. Mizzou Athletics

Dru Smith to the rescue.

Smith’s reverse layup on a drive from the right wing provided the game-winning points in Missouri’s 72-70 men’s basketball victory at Florida on Wednesday night.

The ball fell through the hoop with 0.7 seconds remaining, and the Gators couldn’t get a final good look.

Smith’s heroics saved Missouri from a collapse. The Tigers lost an eight-point lead over the final 2:25 and it appeared their losing trend could continue. Mizzou entered the game having lost four of five.

But Smith finished the game with a stats-stuffing line: 17 points, nine assists and six steals as Mizzou served a reminder of its potential when it plays well.

The Tigers improved to 15-7 overall and 8-7 in SEC play.

A big sequence occurred with about three minutes remaining. A Kobe Brown stickback and a Mitchell Smith three-pointer on successive possessions increased Missouri’s lead to 70-62.

But that margin dissolved quickly. Florida tied the score with 19.2 seconds remaining on Colin Castleton’s two free throws.

Mizzou brought the ball into the frontcourt and called a time out. The ball eventually wound up in Smith’s hands and he didn’t let the Tigers’ losing ways continue.

The Tigers led 36-29 at halftime and the lead could have been larger. Florida’s Anthony Duruji was called for a flagrant foul on a driving Mark Smith.

But Smith made only one of two free throws with 39 seconds remaining in the half, and he then missed a three-point attempt.

Florida, bidding to become the first SEC team in 15 years to lead the conference in field goal, three-point and free throw percentages, had surpassed its season totals in all categories during the first half. But the Gators’ 15 turnovers — and Missouri’s 18 points from them — created the Tigers’ 36-29 lead at the break.

Mizzou women in SEC tourney

The Missouri women’s team opens play in the SEC Tournament on Thursday in Greenville, South Carolina, against Alabama. The game is scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. Central.

The Tigers are the No. 10 seed. They finished the regular season 9-10 overall and 5-9 in league play. But Mizzou won two of its final three games and could climb into NCAA Tournament consideration with a couple of victories.

Seventh-seeded Alabama (15-8, 8-8) defeated Missouri 74-59 on Dec. 31.

“All coaches would say it’s a brand new season at tournament time,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. “We’re in a good place, locked in and ready to go.”

A pair of Tigers earned All-SEC honors this week. Guard Aijah Blackwell, who leads Missouri in scoring at 14.0 points per game, was chosen second-team all-conference. Guard Mama Dembele made the league’s all-freshman team.

Missouri has won a game in the SEC Tournament each of the last three years and reached the semifinals in 2019.