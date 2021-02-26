SportsBeat KC: Last year’s grid success doesn’t carry over for Mizzou, Drinkwitz says

Mizzou quarterback Connor Bazelak and head coach Eli Drinkwitz in Columbia, SC., November, 2020. Mizzou Athletics

The calendar says it’s still winter, but the football schedule at Missouri dictates that it’s time for spring practice. Players were scheduled to report Friday to begin their month-long workouts.

The Tigers are coming off a 5-5 season and were headed for a bowl game when the trip was short-circuited by COVID-19 issues. Quarterback Conner Bazelak returns. There’s a new defensive coordinator in former NFL head coach Steve Wilks, and expectations should be higher in coach Eli Drinkwitz’s second season.

On today’s episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily podcast, you’ll hear from Drinkwitz on many topics, including what made his Super Bowl trip unique and why he prefers to conduct spring practice earlier than most other programs.

After a break, you’ll hear from athletic director Jim Sterk, who speaks about having fans at home games this season and the progress of the school’s new indoor facility.

