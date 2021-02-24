Missouri’s home men’s basketball game against Texas A&M on Saturday is postponed

Missouri forward Jeremiah Tilmon (23) is fouled by Texas A&M guard Jay Jay Chandler (0) trying to shoot a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) AP

Missouri men’s basketball will have to wait a little longer to wipe away the taste of its most recent loss. Saturday’s game against Texas A&M, scheduled for a 5 p.m. tipoff at Mizzou Arena, has been postponed as the Aggies continue to deal with COVID-19 issues in their program.

No makeup date has been set. This is the Tigers’ third SEC game postponed this season. Home contests against LSU (Jan. 9) and Vanderbilt (Jan. 12) haven’t been played.

No. 24 Missouri is coming off a 60-53 home loss to Ole Miss, the Tigers’ fourth defeat in the past five games. Entering Wednesday’s game, Mizzou’s 7-7 SEC record (14-7 overall) has them tied for seventh place in the conference.

The Tigers’ only other scheduled game before the SEC Tournament is March 3 at Florida.

Texas A&M has had its last eight games postponed. The Aggies haven’t played since a Jan. 30 victory over Kansas State.

Missouri defeated Texas A&M 68-52 at College Station, Texas, on Jan. 16.