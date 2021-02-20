Missouri Tigers basketball at South Carolina Gamecocks: Prediction, TV, bet line

Missouri guard Dru Smith (12) drives during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Georgia on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP

THE DETAILS

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina

TV: ESPN2

Betting line: Missouri by 3

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

PROJECTED LINEUPS

P No. South Carolina Ht. Yr. PPG F 2 Trey Anderson 6-6 So. 2.5 F 15 Wildens Leveque 6-10 So. 6.3 F 24 Keyshawn Bryant 6-6 Jr. 14.2 G 00 AJ Lawson 6-6 Jr. 18.0 G 23 Seventh Woods 6-2 Sr. 5.5 P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG F 23 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 Sr. 13.6 F 24 Kobe Brown 6-7 So. 7.5 G 13 Mark Smith 6-5 Sr. 9.8 G 1 Xavier Pinson 6-2 Jr. 14.5 G 12 Dru Smith 6-3 Sr. 13.9

About South Carolina (5-10, 3-8 SEC): The Gamecocks have lost four straight and could be without shooting guard Jermaine Couisnard, who is averaging 9.7 points because of an ankle injury. AJ Lawson continues to play well and is third in the SEC in scoring. The Gamecocks have played 15 games, matching the fewest among SEC teams. They lost five games because of COVID-19 issues within the program and coach Frank Martin has contracted the virus twice since May. South Carolina opened its season in Kansas City, splitting a pair of games in the CBE Hall of Fame Classic.

About No. 20 Missouri (13-6, 6-6 SEC): The Tigers are back at full strength for the first time in two weeks with the return of Jeremiah Tilmon. Can he help stop the Mizzou losing streak that’s reached three games? Cuonzo Martin seeks career victory No. 250 and Missouri bids for its first sweep of an SEC opponent this season. The Tigers defeated South Carolina 81-70 at Mizzou Arena on Jan. 19. In that game, Tilmon had 19 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. No much positive happened for the Tigers in their loss at Georgia on Tuesday but guard Mark Smith knocked down a couple of three-pointers to end his 1-for-14 streak from beyond the arc.

Prediction: A couple of teams in desperate need of a victory clash. Missouri has lost three straight and in those games they’ve been outscored by an average of 42-31 in the second half. The guards have to take stronger command after the break. Xavier Pinson, Dru Smith and Mark Smith have stepped up at various points throughout the season. It’s time for the backcourt to deliver in a big moment.

These are tough times for Martin, the former Kansas State coach, and South Carolina. They’re not headed to NCAA Tournament play. Missouri shot 56% against the Gamecocks last month. A similar number should get the job done.

Missouri 74-71