Central Florida hires Mizzou Tigers’ David Gibbs to be co-defensive coordinator

Missouri football is losing cornerbacks coach David Gibbs to Central Florida.

Gibbs, 53, will serve as co-defensive coordinator on the staff of new Knights head coach Gus Malzahn, who announced the move on his Twitter account Thursday.

Gibbs spent two years in Columbia and was one of three assistants retained when Eli Drinkwitz became the head coach. Gibbs served as defensive coordinator at Minnesota, Auburn, Houston and Texas Tech and has been an NFL assistant for three teams, including the Chiefs from 2006-08. He also served on the Kansas staff in 1995-96.

Gibbs is the second member of Mizzou’s defensive staff to leave since the end of the Tigers’ 5-5 season. Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters was hired as Illinois’ defensive coordinator in January.

Former NFL head coach Steve Wilks was hired as Mizzou’s defensive coordinator on Jan. 21.

