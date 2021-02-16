Missouri Tigers basketball at Georgia Bulldogs: Prediction, TV, bet line, lineups

Missouri’s Xavier Pinson, right, is fouled by Arkansas’ Jalen Tate, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) AP

THE DETAILS

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia

TV: SEC Network

Betting line: Missouri by 4

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

PROJECTED LINEUPS

P No. Georgia Ht. Yr. PPG F 24 P.J. Horne 6-6 Gr. 8.7 F 10 Toumani Camara 6-8 So. 12.6 G 2 Savhir Wheeler 5-10 So. 13.6 G 5 Justin Kier 6-4 Gr. 9.5 G 14 Ty Fagan 6-3 Jr. 9.7 P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG F 5 Mitchell Smith 6-10 Sr. 4.4 F 24 Kobe Brown 6-7 So. 6.7 G 13 Mark Smith 6-5 Sr. 9.8 G 1 Xavier Pinson 6-2 Jr. 14.7 G 12 Dru Smith 6-3 Sr. 14.2

About Georgia (12-8, 5-8 SEC): The Bulldogs are playing their third straight ranked opponent and are looking for their first victory in that stretch. Saturday, Georgia fell to Alabama 115-82. The Crimson Tide couldn’t miss, hitting 64 percent from the field and 60 percent from beyond the arc. Freshman guard K.D. Johnson led Georgia with 24 and is the Bulldogs’ top scorer this season at 14.1 points. He’s played in 10 games, getting a late start while cleaning up eligibility issues. Johnson also is the team’s top three-point shooter at 42.5 percent.

About No. 20 Missouri (13-5, 6-5 SEC): For the second straight game, the Tigers will be without big man Jeremiah Tilmon, and different combinations ultimately didn’t work in Saturday’s home loss to Arkansas, but Mizzou got good outings from non-starters Torrance Watson, who matched a season-high with nine points, Drew Buggs (eight points) and Parker Braun (season best 26 minutes). Coach Cuonzo Martin needs one more victory for career No. 250 as the Tigers look to avoid their first three-game losing streak this season.

Prediction: Missouri try to keep Georgia off balance on the offensive end. The Bulldogs are among the SEC leaders in points (78.1) and shooting (46.6 percent). It’s tough to peg Mizzou on the road. They’ve split their six games as visitors, beating Tennessee and Arkansas but losing badly to Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

The Tigers need guard Mark Smith to regain his shooting touch. He missed all eight of his field goal attempts against the Razorbacks and is 1 of 14 on three-pointers over the past three games.

A veteran team will stop the mini-skid and pull out a narrow victory in a high scoring game.

Missouri 81-77