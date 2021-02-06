Missouri Tigers basketball vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: Prediction, TV, lineups, line

THE DETAILS

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri

TV: ESPN

Betting line: Alabama by 3

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

PROJECTED LINEUPS

P No. Alabama Ht. Yr. PPG F 3 Alex Reese 6-9 Sr. 5.6 G 1 Herb Jones 6-8 Sr. 12.1 G 11 Joshua Primo 6-6 Fr. 8.5 G 23 John Petty Jr. 6-5 Sr. 13.2 G 5 Jaden Shackelford 6-3 So. 13.8 P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG F 23 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 Sr. 13.5 F 24 Kobe Brown 6-7 So. 6.2 G 4 Javon Pickett 6-5 Sr. 7.8 G 1 Xavier Pinson 6-2 Jr. 15.1 G 12 Dru Smith 6-3 Sr. 13.9

PREDICTION





About No. 10 Alabama (15-4, 10-0 SEC): The Crimson Tide have been dominant through SEC play, with only three of its 10 wins coming by less than double digits. They’re still making and hitting threes in bunches. Combined with a blistering pace, that makes for a dangerous offense. Where Alabama has been so deadly this season, though, lies in its top-ranked defense. They have shown little signs of slowing down, at least in conference play. KenPom ranks them No. 7.

About No. 18 Missouri (12-3, 5-3 SEC): The Tigers have been on the inconsistent side recently, but have won five of their last six games. They beat Kentucky last game for just the second time in program history. The defense has taken a hit in recent games, which could prove problematic against a Bama team that can shoot threes in bunches and get to the paint. MU’s three-point shooting has picked up, which, if coupled with forward Jeremiah Tilmon, can be dangerous. KenPom has them No. 32.

Prediction: Part of what makes Alabama’s defense so effective is its ability to switch defenders. There seems to be a buy-in from the players, and coupled with the effort, has led to a stellar defensive team. The Tide are without 6-foot-10 forward Jordan Bruner, so in comes 6-foot-9 forward Alex Reese. Reese isn’t quite the traditional big, though, so that makes Tilmon’s presence all the more important. If Tilmon can crash the glass and punish Bama inside, it could be another huge game from the big man.

The next issue comes with Alabama’s pace. Mizzou has the weapons and style to counteract that, especially with a swift guard like Xavier Pinson. The Tigers have shown they can run, and if they can get easy transition buckets, it allows the defense to set up in the half court.

We’ll say Alabama comes out hot from three, making its first few to create some separation against the Tigers. Mizzou chips away for the rest of the game with the help of Tilmon, who puts up another double-double in an impressive effort. While the Tigers flirt with the lead, they fall just short as Bama plays its closest SEC game to date.

Alabama 75, Missouri 73