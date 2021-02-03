Mizzou Tigers put away struggling Kentucky, next up is SEC-leading Alabama

The Missouri men’s basketball team jumped out to an early lead, and while Kentucky clawed back, the Tigers never trailed in a 75-70 win on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. It was the Tigers’ second victory over the Wildcats in 15 games between the programs.

It was a foul-heavy game in the second half, slowing down the pace considerably. Kentucky committed 24 fouls and had two players foul out.

MU guard Dru Smith led the way for the 18th-ranked Tigers (12-3, 5-3 SEC), scoring 26 points while adding seven rebounds and five assists. Smith finished 12 for 14 from the free throw line as he was the beneficiary from the many whistles.

Mizzou guard Xavier Pinson added 14 points and four assists. While Mitchell Smith’s three-pointers didn’t fall, he had a stellar game with 12 rebounds.

The Tigers came out of the game shooting the lights out from three. Pinson hit the first three of the game then the floodgates opened. Mizzou entered halftime shooting 7 for 11 behind the arc and commanded a 13-point lead.

The Wildcats (5-11, 4-5) refused to go down easy, though. They came out of halftime on an 8-0 run to cut the lead, even whittling it down to a one-point game. But Kentucky couldn’t pull ahead.

It was a poor shooting night for the Tigers as they finished at 39.3% (24 for 61). But the free throws supplemented their offense and pulled them to victory.

Kentucky guard Davion Mintz led the Wildcats with 18 points. UK forward Isaiah Jackson had eight points and 10 rebounds.

The Tigers next host No. 10 Alabama at 11 a.m. Saturday in Mizzou Arena. The Crimson Tide (15-4, 10-0) are the only SEC team with less than three losses and lead the league by a wide margin. It’s a marquee matchup midway through conference play.