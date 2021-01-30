Missouri Tigers basketball vs. TCU Horned Frogs: Prediction, lineups, bet line, TV

THE DETAILS

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri

TV: ESPNU

Betting line: Missouri by 10

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

PROJECTED LINEUPS

P No. TCU Ht. Yr. PPG F 21 Kevin Samuel 6-11 Jr. 9.3 F 34 Kevin Easley Jr. 6-7 So. 5.7 G 22 RJ Nembhard 6-5 Jr. 16.8 G 11 Taryn Todd 6-5 Jr. 4.1 G 1 Mike Miles 6-2 Fr. 13.7 P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG F 23 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 Sr. 12.5 F 24 Kobe Brown 6-7 So. 6.6 G 13 Mark Smith 6-5 Sr. 10.8 G 1 Xavier Pinson 6-2 Jr. 13.5 G 12 Dru Smith 6-3 Sr. 13.2

PREDICTION

About TCU (9-6, 2-5 Big 12): The Horned Frogs have stumbled ahead of the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge, losers of their past four games. Their offense is mediocre across the board (though they are one of the worst free-throw shooting teams in the country). The defense is a tick better, but has been exploited multiple times this season. Center Kevin Samuel stands at 6-foot-11 and could be a problem inside for Mizzou. Look out for guards Mike Miles and RJ Nembhard who are both averaging double figures in points. KenPom has them ranked No. 93.

About No. 12 Missouri (10-3, 4-3 SEC): The Tigers have been a tad inconsistent, but still boast one of the resumes in the country. They fell last time to Auburn in a foul-heavy game. MU is finally back on its home court after starting SEC play with five of seven games away from Mizzou Arena, partly because of a 10-day COVID-19 pause. The guard play has picked up during conference season, with a mix of Mark Smith, Dru Smith or Xavier Pinson leading in each game. Forward Jeremiah Tilmon has been MU’s most consistent player inside. KenPom ranks them No. 35.

Prediction: This should be a game Mizzou controls. TCU put up a fight against Kansas last game, but the Horned Frogs have not impressed in the past few weeks. Big man Samuel could give Tilmon some trouble down low, but Mizzou’s center has been playing some of the best basketball of his career.

TCU limits opponents from getting to the line, which could slow down a Mizzou squad that has relied on free throws for spurts this season. The Horned Frogs’ three-point shooting defense is also stout, which could prove trouble for the Tigers, one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the country. As long as Missouri takes care of the ball and doesn’t allow TCU to get comfortable, the Tigers should pull out the win.

We’ll say Mizzou gets out to an early lead in another fast start. TCU looks to mount a comeback and come close to taking the lead, but the Tigers go wire-to-wire for the win. Tilmon posts another double-double as he dominates inside. And as a bonus, at least two of Mizzou’s starting guards also get into double-figures to lead MU to a victory.

Missouri 75, TCU 66