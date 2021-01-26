Mizzou basketball’s three-game win streak is snapped by Auburn as shooting goes cold

Missouri men’s basketball looked sluggish from tipoff but came back from a 14-point deficit to take the lead. But Auburn outlasted MU on Tuesday, handing coach Cuonzo Martin’s Tigers an 88-82 road loss at Auburn Arena.

The defeat snapped a three-game winning streak for No. 12-ranked Mizzou (10-3, 4-3 SEC). Auburn beat its first ranked team, winning its fourth SEC game in the past five tries.

Mizzou guard Dru Smith and forward Jeremiah Tilmon led the way, each with 21 points. It was an efficient night for Smith, who also had four rebounds and three assists. Smith, though, was one of three starters who fouled out for MU, alongside Mark Smith and Xavier Pinson. Tilmon had an impressive game, including 10 rebounds and six blocks, but he shot just 3 for 11 from the free throw line.

It was an ugly start for Mizzou, which couldn’t hit from three or inside the paint. Auburn (10-7, 4-5) met MU at the rim all night, racking up 14 blocks. As Auburn freshman phenom Sharife Cooper impressed, his Tigers were dominant early.

But then Missouri started going to Tilmon. Once the guards fed Tilmon inside, it opened up other parts of their game. Auburn was still getting blocks, but the fouls were starting to rack up while the MU Tigers cut into the lead.

By halftime, Mizzou finished on a 19-9 run to cut the deficit to just four points.

The lead swelled to seven points for Missouri early in the second half, but Auburn commanded the pace down the stretch. Between Cooper’s playmaking and going to the line (18 for 21 on free throws), MU struggled to come up with enough stops. Cooper had a stellar night with 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

It was a free throw-heavy game for both sides as the teams combined for 52 fouls and 71 free throws, with Auburn shooting 36 of 44 from the line.

Mizzou shot just 18 for 27 for 66.7% from the free throw line and MU also struggled from three-point range, shooting 24% (6 for 25).

The Tigers return home to host TCU at 1 p.m. Saturday in Mizzou Arena as part of the annual Big 12/SEC challenge. MU lost at West Virginia last season in the cross-conference showdown.