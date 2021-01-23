Mizzou basketball gets revenge, delivers an impressive road victory at Tennessee

The Missouri men’s basketball team absorbed Tennessee’s first punch last time the teams met and never recovered. The Tigers made their own opening statement Saturday night in a 73-64 win at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

It was the complete opposite for the Tigers right from tipoff. The Vols were sloppy, and Mizzou took advantage, building a 13-point first-half lead. While Tennessee chipped away at its deficit, MU led from wire-to-wire in winning its third straight game.

The No. 19-ranked Tigers (10-2, 4-2 SEC) earned some revenge against No. 6 Tennessee. The Vols blew out Mizzou 73-53 in the SEC opener in Columbia. But the Tigers put together their own road win against Tennessee.

It was MU guard Xavier Pinson’s time to shine Saturday. After back-to-back quiet games, Pinson exploded for 27 points. He was the first opposing player to break the 20-point barrier this season against the top-ranked Vols defense.

Mizzou also got some significant contributions from guard Dru Smith, who finished with 18 points. Arguably the most noteworthy stat was MU’s three-point shooting, coming in at a season-high 42.1% (8 for 19).

The Tigers were stout defensively against Tennessee leading scorer John Fulkerson. The All-SEC forward had just seven points. It’s the second straight game Mizzou has neutralized the opponent’s best scorer, keeping South Carolina’s AJ Lawson to five points.

The Vols, the preseason SEC favorites to win the league, fell to a 4-3 in conference. It was their second straight loss, this one following a 75-49 blowout defeat to Florida on Tuesday. Vols forward Yves Pons had 20 points on Saturday against Missouri.

Mizzou is set for another road game, this one at Auburn at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Five of MU’s first seven SEC games are on the road because of its COVID-19 pause shuffling up the schedule.