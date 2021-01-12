In an ideal world, Mizzou’s Cuonzo Martin puts own twist on one-time transfer rule

Monday was supposed to be a momentous day for the NCAA, whose Division I Council voted on two major changes: the name, image, likeness rule and the one-time transfer rule.

But voting was pushed back to a later date because of several “external factors,” including recent correspondence from the U.S. Justice Department, according to the NCAA. Both rules are expected to pass and will significantly alter the landscape of college athletics.

The name, image and likeness rule would allow athletes to profit off themselves like signing sponsorship deals. Athletic departments like Missouri are ahead of the change, working with companies like Opendorse to educate players.

The transfer rule would grant athletes immediate eligibility should they choose to continue their career elsewhere. Currently, baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, football and men’s ice hockey players have to sit out a year if they switch schools.

There are exceptions. Graduate transfers can play right away after they complete their undergraduate degrees. Traditional transfers can earn waivers, though that process can be unpredictable. Mizzou guard Mark Smith got a waiver, for example, allowing him to play right after he transferred from Illinois to MU. Fellow guard Dru Smith, who went from Evansville to Mizzou, had to sit out a year because his waiver wasn’t granted.

That could lead to potential chaos in the transfer portal as athletes look for immediate gratification of playing time. MU men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin had his own idea to give the one-time, no-strings-attached transfer a twist. Martin talked about his alteration on the Next Possession Podcast, hosted by former Western Michigan coach Steve Hawkins.

(Martin also discussed the name, image and likeness rule on the SportsBeat KC podcast over the summer.)

“We should allow a young man or young lady to go to a school and stay the whole calendar year,” Martin said on his guest appearance. “Once you step on campus, if it’s June, most people come in the summer, stay there the whole calendar year. Then when it’s over, if you felt like you want to transfer, that’s your one-time transfer and that’s it.”

Martin’s reasoning, he said, had to do with what he’s seen over his coaching career, where the initial adjustment to college as a freshman can be overwhelming. Even compared to a walk-on, they might be better than the freshman in the moment because they know the system and has been through the conditioning program. There’s an adjustment in livelihood, workouts and even how the coaches treat players in practice, he said.

That’s why Martin said he thinks players should go through one full calendar year before they decide to transfer. That way they experience a whole season instead of leaving midway. He added there needs to be healthy communication between the player, the coach and the parents to pinpoint where the hardships are coming from.

“Then you get to the point where coach is pushing you, driving you to get better,” Martin said. “Now you’re trying to figure out: Does coach really like me? Because he was cool when he was recruiting you and talking on the phone, talking sports, PlayStation, all that. We still like you, but this is the process of going through it. It’s OK.”

Martin, MU’s fourth-year coach, shared a story on the podcast, talking about an anonymous friend, whose son was at a program. The player wasn’t getting much playing time and was thinking of transferring, which is why his dad reached out to Martin.

Martin recommended the player, the coach and the father sit down and hash it out. After talking it over, it came down to the process — college, earning playing time, workouts or whatever else — was harder for the player than he thought it was going to be. Once they cleared the air, it worked itself out.

“He ended up leaving the school, top-five leading scorer all-time, Martin said. “That’s a fact. … One of the most revered guys to ever get there. But they sorted out. The dad’s a great man. He already knew because he was an athlete. Just to help his son understand it, he had to be the middleman in the room and it worked itself out.

Martin is heavily involved in different corners of the sport, including as a director for the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). He said he’s floated his idea, though it’s unclear if it’ll gain any traction. The rule still needs to complete the necessary steps before it’s active for next season.