Mizzou basketball on pause until Wednesday. Tigers’ game vs. Vandy postponed

The Missouri Tigers will have at least two games postponed because of COVID-19 considerations.

The SEC announced Saturday that Mizzou’s game Tuesday against Vanderbilt has been postponed. No make-up date has been announced. The Commodores will play Tennessee on Tuesday instead.

Mizzou’s next game is Dec. 16 at Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. That game is still scheduled to be played, pending further test results. The Tigers are set to resume team activities Wednesday, dependent upon whether there are any further COVID-19 positive test results for Missouri.

That’s the second game the Tigers have moved because of a positive coronavirus test last week and subsequent contact tracing within the program. MU was supposed to play LSU at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena, but the game was postponed as the Tigers paused team activities. LSU instead traveled to play Mississippi for the weekend.

The Tennessee at South Carolina game was also postponed because of COVID-19 considerations within the Gamecocks’ program. That allows the Vols and Commodores to play Tuesday, then meet again Saturday as the league juggles the schedule, similar to the SEC football season.

The No. 13-ranked Tigers (7-2, 1-2 SEC) are coming off a second-half collapse at Mississippi State. By the time it takes the court against Texas A&M, MU will have gone more than a week without a game.