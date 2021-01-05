Mizzou basketball blows 14-point second half lead, collapses at Mississippi State

The Missouri men’s basketball team played a nearly flawless first half, but they collapsed in a 78-63 road loss to Mississippi State on Tuesday at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville.

Mizzou (7-2, 1-2 SEC) built a lead that swelled to as much as 14 points early in the second half. But Mississippi State (7-4, 2-1) ripped off a 15-0 run then ran away with the game. The Bulldogs outscored the Tigers 51-24 in the second half.

The Tigers impressed in the first half, one where they thrived on both ends of the floor. They only recorded one turnover as the scoring was spread out evenly. The Bulldogs looked lethargic offensively.

It appeared Mizzou was going to cruise to the win with MU guard Xavier Pinson leading the way. He had a career-high eight assists Tuesday, along with 13 points. Mizzou forward Jeremiah Tilmon had a team-high 16 points, following up his career-high performance against Arkansas.

But then Mississippi State flipped the switch after halftime. The Bulldogs shot 67.9% in the second half and outrebounded the Tigers 37-22 for the game. It was the DJ Stewart Jr. show. He scored 24 points, including 13 straight Bulldog points in the game-swinging run.

The Tigers, one of the best teams in the nation drawing fouls, shot just six free throws. They had another subpar three-point shooting game, finishing at 27.8%. Mizzou showed some life when the Bulldogs made their huge run, but long scoring droughts plagued the Tigers in the loss.

Missouri returns to Columbia to host LSU at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena.