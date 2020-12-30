Missouri Tigers basketball vs. Tennessee Volunteers: Prediction, TV, lineups, bet line

THE DETAILS

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network

Betting Line: Tennessee by 4

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

PROJECTED LINEUPS

P No. Tennessee Ht. Yr. PPG F 10 John Fulkerson 6-9 R-Sr. 11.8 F 35 Yves Pons 6-6 Sr. 7.5 G 5 Josiah-Jordan James 6-6 So. 10.0 G 12 Victor Bailey Jr. 6-4 R-Jr. 13.2 G 25 Santiago Vescovi 6-3 So. 8.0 P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG F 23 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 Sr. 8.2 F 24 Kobe Brown 6-7 So. 7.0 G 13 Mark Smith 6-5 Sr. 13.8 G 1 Xavier Pinson 6-2 Jr. 14.3 G 12 Dru Smith 6-3 R-Sr. 13.2

PREDICTION

About Tennessee (6-0): The No. 7-ranked Vols started their season on a COVID-19 pause, which was immediately followed by the toughest games of the non-conference portion of their schedule. It’s been smooth sailing against inferior opponents since then for Tennessee. The Vols were the preseason pick to win the SEC, armed with talent all over the roster. Guys like John Fulkerson and Yves Pons were preseason all-conference picks. KenPom ranks them No. 9.

About Missouri (6-0): The No. 12-ranked Tigers have been arguably the biggest positive surprise of the SEC, shooting up the rankings after a stellar non-conference showing. A renewed offense has fit well with coach Cuonzo Martin’s personnel, letting guys like Xavier Pinson flourish. The seniors between Jeremiah Tilmon, Dru Smith, Mark Smith, Mitchell Smith round out a deep, talented roster that’s looking to make some noise in the conference. KenPom has them No. 41.

Prediction: When the SEC schedule was released, it appeared Mizzou was going to have a lot on its hands against Tennessee. That’s still the case, of course, but comes with the caveat that the Tigers are ready to exchange punches with the Vols. These are the only two teams in the conference who are ranked, setting up a marquee matchup to tip off league play.

Tennessee couples a solid offense with a great defense, one anchored by size and length. Pons and Fulkerson anchor a Vols defense that will give foes fits in the paint. That’s not the greatest sign for the Tigers, who aren’t exactly lighting it up from three-point territory. Tennessee is also one of the best blocking teams in the country.

Don’t expect these two teams to look smooth coming out of the gate. Between the holiday break and long layoff, Martin said the first five-plus minutes could look sluggish as his Tigers and their visitors get their feet under them. It’s unclear who holds the advantage in that scenario, but the Tigers could use some extra missed shots from the Vols.

We’ll say it’s a close one, and that Mizzou builds a modest lead initially. Then the Vols pull off a run that puts them firmly ahead, as it they’re about to run away with the game. But says here the Tigers claw back to steal a victory to open conference play. The matchup between Fulkerson and Tilmon ultimately decides it as Tilmon continues his smooth-rebounding ways.

Missouri 72, Tennessee 70