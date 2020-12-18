Missouri football lands in-state receiver for third 2022 recruiting class commitment

Just days after Missouri Tigers coach Eliah Drinkwitz inked the majority of his 2021 recruiting class, he’s back landing a commitment on the recruiting trail.

Mizzou landed wide receiver Ja’morian Wayne on Friday, who made his announcement on Twitter. The in-state product is from Ballwin, and 247Sports rates him as the No. 320 recruit in the country. He had offers from Arkansas, Minnesota and other programs before committing to the Tigers.

Wayne is MU’s third commitment of its 2022 class, joining St. Louis four-star safety Isaac Thompson and Lee’s Summit tight end Max Whisner.

Drinkwitz has continued his latest spurt on the recruiting trail after signing the bulk of his 2021 class. Wednesday was the first day of the early signing period, allowing a top-25 class to put pen on paper.