Mizzou men’s basketball won’t play Prairie View next. Here’s the updated schedule

The Missouri Tigers men’s basketball team will go more than a week without games as the Tigers’ schedule was once again altered because of the pandemic.

Mizzou announced Thursday its Friday game against Prairie View A&M was canceled because of COVID-19 considerations within the Panthers’ program. The game will not be rescheduled. The Panthers hadn’t played a game since Nov. 29 because they had been dealing with the virus.

The No. 16-ranked Tigers won’t be in action until they host Bradley at 6 p.m. Dec. 22 in Mizzou Arena. MU hasn’t played a game since the 81-78 Braggin’ Rights win over Illinois on Dec. 12.

Mizzou opens SEC conference play by hosting Tennessee on Dec. 30.

Here’s the Tigers’ updated schedule, with TV times.

DECEMBER

22-Bradley, 6 p.m. (SEC Network Plus stream)

30-Tennessee, 8 p.m. (SEC Network)

JANUARY

2-at Arkansas, 11 a.m. (CBS)

5-at Mississippi State, 8 p.m. (SEC Network)

9-LSU, 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

12-Vanderbilt, 8 p.m. (SEC Network)

16-at Texas A&M, noon (SEC Network)

19-South Carolina, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

23-at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

26-at Auburn, 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

30-TCU, TBA (network TBA)

FEBRUARY

2-Kentucky, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

6-Alabama, 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

10-at Ole Miss, 8 p.m. (SEC Network)

13-Arkansas, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)

16-at Georgia, 5:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

20-at South Carolina, 1 or 3 p.m. TBA (ESPN2)

23-Ole Miss, 8 p.m. (SEC Network)

27-Texas A&M, 5 p.m. (SEC Network)

MARCH

3-Florida, 5:30 p.m. (SEC Network)