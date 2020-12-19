Mizzou football falters against Miss. State in concluding regular season. Bowl game next

The comeback opportunity was there, waiting for the Missouri Tigers.

Mississippi State had just turned it over for the second straight possession, breathing life into a game at Mississippi State that looked like it was over for Mizzou.

It started with a Kobie Whiteside fumble recovery, which allowed MU to find the end zone a few plays later. While the Bulldogs returned to the red zone, a sprawling Joshauh Bledsoe interception gifted MU some more momentum.

But apparently it wasn’t meant to be for the Tigers. Mizzou quarterback Connor Bazelak thought he had wide receiver Barrett Banister open on a wheel route, but Bazelak overthrew Banister, and the pass was intercepted by the Bulldogs.

It was just one play, but seemed a good microcosm of Mizzou’s struggles in its 51-32 loss to Mississippi State on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium.

With the loss, the Tigers finished their 2020 regular season with a 5-5 record, far above preseason expectations. But MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz said the season-ending losing streak wasn’t how they expected to finish their SEC slate.

“We’ve earned ourselves respect and a chance to go to a bowl game,” Drinkwitz said. “We’ll come back tomorrow and find out where we’re going. We’ll break for the holidays, and then we’ll finish this season right. That’s going to be our focus.”

Mizzou found itself facing a sizable deficit to Mississippi State (3-7) because of a mistake-ridden start. The Tigers sprinted to a 7-0 lead, which was aided by a targeting penalty against the Bulldogs.

But it was all Mississippi State from there. Missouri’s Cade Musser fumbled a Mississippi State punt and the ball rolled into the end zone, where the Bulldogs recovered for the game-swinging touchdown. Self-inflicted miscues and sloppiness were key themes from Mizzou on Saturday, allowing the Bulldogs to build momentum and a lead.

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach — under his patented “Air Raid” offense — is notorious for being nearly allergic to the run. The Bulldogs came into Saturday ranking at the bottom of the SEC in rushing yards. But they made adjustments against a shorthanded Mizzou defense.

The pass attack was suddenly complemented by a running game as Miss. State ran for a season-high 151 yards. Drinkwitz said Mississippi State added the sprint option to the offense, which is what the MU defense struggled to contain against Arkansas. But otherwise, the Bulldogs didn’t do anything out of the ordinary against the Tigers.

“Momentum shifted, and we never really responded,” Drinkwitz said. “I don’t know what it is. But it’s something that we’ll spend a lot of time trying to fix and work on. We have to be able to respond to the ebbs and flows of football games. We didn’t do it tonight.”

There were positives, such as running back Larry Rountree III rushing for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback-turned-safety Shawn Robinson also played just about the whole second half, even recording his first career interception.

But none of that was enough Saturday. Bazelak had two touchdown passes, but they were joined by a career-high three interceptions. The Bulldogs returned Bazelak’s last interception for a touchdown, the final nail in the coffin of a frustrating day.

“At the end of the day, you gotta think about it like, we muffed a punt, mistake then,” Rountree said. “It’s just mistakes. Mistakes get you beat. We can’t make mistakes in the SEC. You gotta bring your A-game every week. At the end of the day, they made more plays than us, and unfortunately we lost. That’s all it is.”

Drinkwitz said the toll of the past several weeks had an effect on his players and coaching staff. The Tigers came together to break an open preseason camp in August and it’s been a non-stop grind since then. The Tigers played with 52 players Saturday, Drinkwitz added. Mississippi State played with similarly slim numbers.

With a bowl game on the horizon, Drinkwitz said he plans to work with his operation staff and administrators to allow their players to go home for the holidays. Then they can play in the bowl game, though that will likely depend on where and when the postseason contest takes place.

“It’s just a lot emotionally, and it’s a lot mentally to always be worried about,” Drinkwitz said. “These young men and coaches are tired. They really are. I think you saw that tonight. They’re just tired, it’s just been hard. A lot of unknowns for nine months. Extremely proud to get to this point. To be 5-5 in this situation.”

Mizzou will find out its bowl destination on Sunday. The Tigers posted a successful season and are poised to be selected to one of the better bowl games. Projections have them going south to Florida in either the Citrus Bowl or the Outback Bowl.

It’ll be a final opportunity for this group, one that’s experienced the tribulations of playing a season during a pandemic. Drinkwitz said it’s a chance to finish the season on a strong note after a bland past two games.

“Nobody likes this feeling in the pit of your stomach,” Drinkwitz said. “Nobody likes this. You gotta figure out how not to make this happen again. What did we not do in preparation to make sure that we were prepared.”