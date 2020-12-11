SportsBeat KC: A measuring-stick kind of weekend for Mizzou football, men’s hoops

Mizzou basketball and football are the topic of today’s podcast. jboucher@thestate.com

As of Friday morning, nine college football games, including Michigan at Ohio State, had been canceled and the number of Saturday college basketball games that had been postponed or canceled was approaching 20. But one college town is stoked for its football and basketball games this weekend:

Columbia, Missouri.

The football Tigers are 5-3 and ranked No. 25 in the College Football Playoff poll. They meet ninth-ranked Georgia at 11 a.m. Mizzou won a coin flip and the right to host the St. Louis-based Braggin’ Rights game with Illinois. Missouri is undefeated. The Illini, coming off a 15-point victory at Duke, are ranked sixth.

Beat writer Souichi Terada and columnist Vahe Gregorian join SportsBeat KC host Blair Kerkhoff to discuss the big day in Mizzou sports. Fingers crossed the games will be played as re-scheduled.

Story links:

Mizzou football gets to measure season’s strides with game against SEC foe Georgia

How Mizzou basketball passed class in a comeback victory over Liberty