When Mizzou’s Daniel Parker Jr. makes a key block (or three), it gets noticed

Missouri tight end Daniel Parker Jr. knew his job was to block the alley player. That first assignment was a little too easy as he pancaked the Arkansas defender to the ground. So then Parker decided “might as well go to the next one.”

Parker didn’t quite have the necessary leverage on the second guy, but slowed down the Hogs player by a step. He got in one last parting shot, shoving Hogs defensive back Joe Foucha about five yards as MU wide receiver Jalen Knox took the jet sweet 13 yards for a first down.

Count it up and that’s three guys Parker blocked. All in one play.

It wasn’t over yet, though. Foucha didn’t take kindly to Parker’s block, at least trying to get some retaliation. Parker responded by dropping him to the ground.

“No. 7 felt bold enough to test me at the end and we all saw what happened,” Parker said. “It didn’t go that well for him.”

Daniel Parker blocking everyone pic.twitter.com/oYD1vKjf3R — Represent Mizzou (@RepresentMizzou) December 5, 2020

Parker, playing in his first game since Oct. 24, didn’t get into the statbook much in the 50-48 win, catching one pass for eight yards. But his impact was seen elsewhere, another blocker in MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s tool belt he could unleash against the Hogs.

It’s not often a highlight involves a blocker. A bulk of successful offensive plays feature at least a few key blocks, allowing the ball carrier to find space on a crowded field. But those are celebrated behind the scenes, when coaches and players dissect film. Fans are sometimes blind to that part of the game.

Parker himself acknowledges that, adding he knows the dudes scoring touchdowns are going to be more celebrated. It’s the natural order of football.

That doesn’t stop him from treating every block like it’s highlight-worthy.

“My goal is just to block someone so hard to where someone in the stands is like, ‘Wow. Look at him. No. 82 is moving somebody,’” Parker said. “That’s always been my goal going into the game. That’s why if you see a big block from me or something, I’m focused in, locked on, trying to get it done.”

Parker set the tone against the Hogs, Drinkwitz said. Once the Mizzou sideline saw the physicality he was imposing against the Arkansas defense, that hyped them up. Parker aided an MU rushing attack that thrived, running all over the Hogs for 273 yards.

It’s been an up-and-down past year for Parker, a Blue Springs High graduate. He had to have emergency surgery after an eye infection last winter, which knocked him out for spring ball (though that was cut short because of the pandemic). While Parker played Saturday, an injury had kept him out for more than a month.

“I thank God every morning, every day for blessing me to still be able to step on the field,” Parker said. “Even if I couldn’t step on the field, I still thank God for giving me the ability to see each and every day. It’s definitely a blessing. I don’t really sit back and dwell on it.”

Parker’s return gives Mizzou more options at tight end, the game’s most versatile position. He made a positional switch during preseason camp his freshman year in 2018, moving from defensive line to tight end out of necessity.

That gives MU a 1-2 punch between Parker and fellow tight end Niko Hea as they specialize in different areas. Hea has been the receiving target, racking up 12 receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown this season. Parker is the guy who punches the opposition in the mouth.

While Mizzou’s offense is based out of “11” personnel — one tight end and one running back — Drinkwitz’s offense has featured some “12” in certain game situations. That bumps up the tight end count to two, giving the Tigers more choices.

“He’s a really talented player that we’re always excited when he’s in the game,” Drinkwitz said. “He does everything that we ask him to do. We’re very appreciative of what he means to our football team.”

Parker had been out with an undisclosed injury since the Kentucky game. It’s another setback, but Parker said he felt like he “didn’t skip a beat” during the absence. That came from preparation mentally, learning the playbook while making his way back physically.

“One thing I will say is that it has changed my perspective on the game and life,” Parker said. “I’m actually glad I had to go through these things because it slowed me down to get a better look on life.”