How Mizzou basketball found a way to down top-10 Illinois despite imperfect effort

What had been a commanding Missouri Tigers lead vanished in a matter of minutes. Mizzou appeared like it was going to cruise to a third straight Braggin’ Rights win, wielding a 13-point lead over No. 6-ranked Illinois.

But MU coach Cuonzo Martin warned his team at halftime: The Illini were going to punch back. He joked about it last year and the same “boxing match” principles were alive once more. Illinois kept brawling until it used a 14-3 run to tie the game with more than three minutes remaining. Plenty of time to cause more havoc — and escape with a comeback.

It was a telling moment for an old team. Especially for one that, Martin noted, had experienced all kinds of losses from the heartbreaks to the blowouts.

But Mizzou guard Javon Pickett said there was no worry or sense of dread.

“We were pretty calm,” Pickett said. “We got a lot of guys that was just encouraging one another. Just saying what we need to do better. Just stay locked in, stay focused, go out there and get the victory. To me, I feel like we were calm.”

The Illini never did quite take a lead. The Tigers willed their way to a down-to-the-wire 81-78 victory over Illinois on Saturday at Mizzou Arena.

It was a chaotic final few minutes, one ripe with confusion and whistles for both the Tigers (5-0) and Illini (4-2). Illinois center Kofi Cockburn had been charged with a technical foul on MU forward Mitchell Smith after review. There were other questionable calls as the teams combined for 52 fouls. But the Tigers stood standing in an upset victory, their first home win over a top-10 team since February 2014.

Illinois threw nearly everything it had at MU — especially guard Ayo Dosunmu — but the Tigers never wilted. They even used it as motivation, Mizzou guard Xavier Pinson said. That moment where the Tigers had their backs against the wall only made them “hungry” to finish out the upset, he added.

“That’s where the growth shows in our team,” Pinson said. “Once that starts to happen, we all just get even hungrier. We all just try to lock in and focus even more.”

It was far from a spotless effort, which Martin was quick to point out. The 18 turnovers represented a season-high, including some careless giveaways mixed in. His Tigers played hard, but the defensive effort wasn’t all the way there as Dosunmu finished with a startling 36 points.

Mizzou found itself in a hole because it couldn’t make shots late. Dru Smith made a layup at the 7:41 mark in the second half. Then the Tigers didn’t make another field goal until a twisting Pinson layup with 51 seconds remaining. That was nearly 7 game minutes without a recorded field goal. The free throws kept Illinois temporarily away, though the Illini almost completed the comeback bid.

The balanced scoring effort was there Saturday: Four Tigers had more than 10 points. Even as Mizzou’s Mark Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon — key parts of MU’s machine — struggled with foul trouble and ineffectiveness, the remaining cast still found a way to win. Dru Smith led MU with 18 points as Pinson (17), Pickett (14) and Kobe Brown (12) chipped in.

“I feel like the title of the game explains itself: Braggin’ Rights,” Pinson said. “This game was important. We got a top-10 team coming into our house. We gotta defend our home. And we had to defend the trophy. Just to get a three-peat and to be added to that type of history of Mizzou — that’s everything for me. Can’t get any better than that.”

Mizzou will likely find its way inside the AP Top 25 once those rankings are released Monday. Martin wondered aloud how many teams have a true road win and now two ranked victories.

But he said he isn’t worried about such trivial things like numbers next to his team’s name on TV broadcasts. He said he understands his players and the fans love it, but he was quick to point out it’s too early to be ranking teams on small bodies of work.

“It’s all phony to me,” Martin said. “I don’t know why you rank teams anyway until after December. That’s all that buddy-buddy behind the scenes stuff. I’ve never been a fan of it because I don’t cut no side deals and I don’t have those types of relationships. I don’t worry about it because I know what it is.”

The Tigers are off to a perfect start, no blemish on their record yet. But it’s a long season, and while Dru Smith said they’ll celebrate for a day, they’ll gear up for their next opponent. Martin was quick to point out how fast everything can go wrong for the Tigers — just as he’s seen at times during his first three years at Mizzou.

“Anything can happen,” Martin said. “You go into league play. You lose a key guy, injuries. There’s so much that goes into it. You just gotta make sure you’re healthy as possible. Do the right things. Prepare to win basketball games and just stand together.”