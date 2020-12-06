Missouri Tigers basketball at Wichita State Shockers: Prediction, TV, tipoff time

THE DETAILS

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

Where: Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas

TV: ESPN2

Betting line: Missouri by 5

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

PROJECTED LINEUPS

P No. Wichita State Ht. Yr. PPG F 24 Morris Udeze 6-8 Jr. 10.0 F 5 Trey Wade 6-6 Sr. 7.0 G 00 Dexter Dennis 6-5 Jr. 2.0 G 1 Tyson Etienne 6-2 So. 26.0 G 3 Alterique Gilbert 6-0 R-Sr. 18.0 P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG F 23 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 Sr. 9.5 F 24 Kobe Brown 6-7 So. 5.0 G 13 Mark Smith 6-5 Sr. 16.5 G 1 Xavier Pinson 6-2 Jr. 19.5 G 12 Dru Smith 6-3 R-Sr. 13.5

About Wichita State (1-0): The Shockers had to rally to overcome Oral Roberts in their season-opening 85-80 victory. They’ve dealt with COVID-19 struggles as they had only eight players available against the Golden Eagles. They were led by guard Tyson Etienne, who scored 26 points. Wichita State’s also in the post-Gregg Marshall era as he resigned after allegations of physical and verbal abuse. They’re now led by interim coach Isaac Brown, the first Black man to coach Wichita State men’s basketball. KenPom has them No. 96.

About Missouri (2-0): The Tigers are coming off an impressive win over No. 21 Oregon, outlasting the Ducks 84-75. There’s been a renewed importance on getting the ball out to run, which has led to an early offensive resurgence for the Tigers. They’ve been led by their starting guards, Xavier Pinson, Dru Smith and Mark Smith, who have all scored in double figures in the first two games. Mizzou’s aiming for its first 3-0 start since 2013-14, Frank Haith’s final season in Columbia. KenPom has them No. 46.

Prediction: In one of the more unreliable metrics of college basketball, the Tigers and Shockers do have a common opponent in Oral Roberts. MU beat Oral Roberts by 27 while WSU was much slimmer in a five-point victory. Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean the Tigers are going to blow out the Shockers by any means.

Wichita State is short-handed by COVID-19, as evidenced by its eight-man rotation against the Golden Eagles. In an accelerated pace like the Tigers have been playing, grinding out the opposition by making them run — especially with fewer players — could be an advantage for Mizzou.

Mizzou reset expectations on how good it is after upsetting ranked Oregon. Sure, it was the Ducks’ first game during a pandemic, but the Tigers defeated them in a way that just wasn’t there last year. A let-down facing the Shockers would be a disappointment after the emotional high of the Oregon victory.

We’ll say the Shockers come out competitive, but the Tigers’ depth outshines them in the end. Mizzou, at its best, was always going to be led by whoever happened to be hot that night. It’ll be a different option than the Oregon game — perhaps Jeremiah Tilmon this time — as the Tigers walk away with the win.

Missouri 75, Wichita State 68