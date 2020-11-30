Missouri Tigers football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: Preview, TV, bet line, kickoff time

The showdown took a little longer than anticipated to arrive, but barring any setbacks this week with COVID-19, the Missouri Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks will finally meet for the Battle Line Rivalry.

The game was supposed to take place last Saturday, but COVID within the Hogs’ program forced the game to be postponed. Mizzou instead faced Vanderbilt, producing a 41-0 win, while Arkansas took the week off.

So the SEC was finally able to situate the MU-Arkansas game and reschedule it for Saturday. Both Mizzou (4-3) and Arkansas (3-5) have far surpassed preseason expectations. The Tigers are on a two-game winning streak, winners of four of their last five, and will likely finish third in the SEC East. And Arkansas picking up any wins at all wasn’t expected, considering it went winless in the SEC in 2018-19.

The rivalry didn’t generate much buzz at its inception, but there are some intriguing storylines now at this point in the season.

Here’s a look at this week’s game.

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network

Betting line: Missouri by 3

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

FIVE THINGS