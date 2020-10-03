Missouri Tigers vs. Tennessee Volunteers: Prediction, kickoff time, TV, betting line

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: SEC Network

Betting line: Tennessee by 12

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Prediction

While the Missouri Tigers were blown out in their season opener to Alabama, it was arguably one of the worst ways to evaluate how MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s team looked overall. Many squads, including talented ones, will inevitably struggle against the No. 2-ranked Tide because of the talent gap.

Indeed, the Tigers aren’t overreacting to their first loss of the season, instead using it as a chance to build. MU immediately has a chance to not only judge itself, but also potentially pick up an upset victory when the Tigers travel to face No. 21 Tennessee.

The Vols are one of the hottest teams in the nation with a seven-game winning streak that stretches back to last season. Mizzou was one of Tennessee’s victims in 2019. It also happened to be one of former MU coach Barry Odom’s last games.

That’s in the past and Mizzou will have a tough task against a talented Tennessee squad. Offensive lineman Cade Mays had his transfer waiver granted by the SEC, which makes him eligible for Saturday’s game.

He adds to an already stout line that blocks for UT quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, who tore up the Tigers last season. A two-headed running back attack of Ty Chandler and Eric Gray will also attack from the ground.

The Tennessee defense features playmakers like linebackers Henry To’o To’o and Quavaris Crouch, cornerback Bryce Thompson and a slew of experienced defensive linemen. While Drinkwitz’s offense featured a number of wrinkles against ‘Bama, the Tigers should know more of what they have in facing the Vols.

Mizzou will continue to potentially rotate quarterbacks between Shawn Robinson and Connor Bazelak. While Robinson won the job, keeping Bazelak fresh and ready during a pandemic is a wise move. Look out for MU running back Larry Rountree III to continue his bruising running style.

The Tigers’ defensive line notably lacked a pass rush against the Tide, especially early in the game. They have another tough assignment against the Vols, but they’ll need to generate pressure to throw off Guarantano.

We’ll say the Tigers compete with the Vols, showcasing why Drinkwitz was hired at Mizzou, but fall on the road in a close game. Neyland Stadium will be at about 25% capacity, so it won’t be overflowing with people, but could create some sort of home atmosphere for the Vols.

Tennessee 28, Missouri 24