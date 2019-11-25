Mizzou basketball vs. Butler at Hall of Fame Classic: Tipoff time, TV and a prediction

The details

Tipoff: 6 p.m. Monday

Where: Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri

TV: ESPNU

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Projected lineups

P No. Butler Ht. Yr. PPG F 33 Bryce Golden 6-9 So. 8.4 F 10 Bryce Nze 6-7 R-Jr. 13.6 F 22 Sean McDermott 6-6 R-Sr. 13.5 G 2 Aaron Thompson 6-2 Jr. 6.4 G 3 Kamar Baldwin 6-1 Sr. 14.8 P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG F 23 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 Jr. 11.6 F 24 Kobe Brown 6-7 Fr. 6.4 G 4 Javon Pickett 6-5 So. 5.6 G 12 Dru Smith 6-3 R-Jr. 11.6 G 13 Mark Smith 6-5 Jr. 13.6

About Butler (5-0): The Bulldogs are stellar on both offense and defense on their way to a perfect record. KenPom has them at No. 21 in the nation. They’re led by Kamar Baldwin, Bryce Nze and Sean McDermott, who all average double digit scoring.

About Missouri (4-1): The Tigers are shutting teams down defensively, though offense has been a grind. Guard Mark Smith averages 13.6 points per game as he complements forward Jeremiah Tilmon. KenPom ranks Mizzou at No. 30.

Prediction: Butler’s a balanced team and likely the best opponent Mizzou sees this young season. Both teams are solid defensively, which should lead to another low-scoring game where scoring is difficult. We’ll say Butler squeezes by in a win, but Mizzou should have a chance to win with a few lucky bounces. Butler 60, Mizzou 57.