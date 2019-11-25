University of Missouri

Mizzou basketball vs. Butler at Hall of Fame Classic: Tipoff time, TV and a prediction

The details

Tipoff: 6 p.m. Monday

Where: Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri

TV: ESPNU

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Projected lineups

P

No.

Butler

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

33

Bryce Golden

6-9So.8.4

F

10

Bryce Nze6-7R-Jr.13.6

F

22Sean McDermott6-6R-Sr.13.5

G

2

Aaron Thompson6-2Jr.6.4

G

3

Kamar Baldwin6-1Sr.14.8

P

No.

Missouri

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

23

Jeremiah Tilmon6-10Jr.11.6

F

24

Kobe Brown6-7Fr.6.4

G

4

Javon Pickett

6-5So.5.6

G

12

Dru Smith 6-3R-Jr.11.6

G

13

Mark Smith

6-5Jr.13.6

About Butler (5-0): The Bulldogs are stellar on both offense and defense on their way to a perfect record. KenPom has them at No. 21 in the nation. They’re led by Kamar Baldwin, Bryce Nze and Sean McDermott, who all average double digit scoring.

About Missouri (4-1): The Tigers are shutting teams down defensively, though offense has been a grind. Guard Mark Smith averages 13.6 points per game as he complements forward Jeremiah Tilmon. KenPom ranks Mizzou at No. 30.

Prediction: Butler’s a balanced team and likely the best opponent Mizzou sees this young season. Both teams are solid defensively, which should lead to another low-scoring game where scoring is difficult. We’ll say Butler squeezes by in a win, but Mizzou should have a chance to win with a few lucky bounces. Butler 60, Mizzou 57.

