Mizzou basketball vs. Butler at Hall of Fame Classic: Tipoff time, TV and a prediction
The details
Tipoff: 6 p.m. Monday
Where: Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri
TV: ESPNU
Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Projected lineups
P
No.
Butler
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
33
Bryce Golden
|6-9
|So.
|8.4
F
10
|Bryce Nze
|6-7
|R-Jr.
|13.6
F
|22
|Sean McDermott
|6-6
|R-Sr.
|13.5
G
2
|Aaron Thompson
|6-2
|Jr.
|6.4
G
3
|Kamar Baldwin
|6-1
|Sr.
|14.8
P
No.
Missouri
Ht.
Yr.
|PPG
F
23
|Jeremiah Tilmon
|6-10
|Jr.
|11.6
F
24
|Kobe Brown
|6-7
|Fr.
|6.4
G
4
Javon Pickett
|6-5
|So.
|5.6
G
12
|Dru Smith
|6-3
|R-Jr.
|11.6
G
13
Mark Smith
|6-5
|Jr.
|13.6
About Butler (5-0): The Bulldogs are stellar on both offense and defense on their way to a perfect record. KenPom has them at No. 21 in the nation. They’re led by Kamar Baldwin, Bryce Nze and Sean McDermott, who all average double digit scoring.
About Missouri (4-1): The Tigers are shutting teams down defensively, though offense has been a grind. Guard Mark Smith averages 13.6 points per game as he complements forward Jeremiah Tilmon. KenPom ranks Mizzou at No. 30.
Prediction: Butler’s a balanced team and likely the best opponent Mizzou sees this young season. Both teams are solid defensively, which should lead to another low-scoring game where scoring is difficult. We’ll say Butler squeezes by in a win, but Mizzou should have a chance to win with a few lucky bounces. Butler 60, Mizzou 57.
