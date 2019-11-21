Mizzou basketball headed to Myrtle Beach Invitational as part of 2020-21 schedule

The Missouri Tigers are headed to Myrtle Beach as part of their 2020 nonconference men’s basketball schedule.

Mizzou announced Thursday it will play in the eight-team Myrtle Beach Invitational, with games from Nov. 19-22, 2020. The field includes former Big 12 rival Nebraska, who the Tigers have a 126-93 all-time record against.

The other teams in the tournament are Dayton, Pittsburgh, Utah State, Loyola Chicago, Penn and Charlotte. Games will be played at the HTC Center on Coastal Carolina’s campus. As the tournament is operated by ESPN, games will also be broadcasted on its channels.

Full matchups, tipoff times and details will be released at a later date, according to the release.

Mizzou adds to a 2020 nonconference schedule that includes the renewed rivalry with Kansas, who the Tigers will play on Dec. 12, 2020 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

For this year’s tournament, the Tigers are headed to the Hall of Fame Classic at the Sprint Center next week. They play Butler in the Monday evening semifinal. Then it’ll be either Oklahoma or Stanford in the championship or consolation game Tuesday.