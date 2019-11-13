Mizzou’s Odom: Kelly Bryant ‘as close to 100%,’ to play vs. Florida barring setbacks

Barring any setbacks, Kelly Bryant will start Saturday.

Missouri Tigers coach Barry Odom said on the weekly SEC teleconference call his quarterback should be good to go for the 11 a.m. Saturday home game against No. 11 Florida.

“He’s as close to 100% as I’ve seen in the last few weeks, which is good,” Odom said. “He’s had a really good week of practice so far. Anticipate him playing and playing well.”

Last week there were different tunes to Bryant’s status. Last Tuesday, it seemed doubtful he would play, while the next day on Wednesday he was considered “on track” to play. Bryant ultimately sat the 27-0 loss to Georgia, going through pregame warmups before he was held out.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

This week, there appears to be little doubt Bryant plays facing Florida. Should backup Taylor Powell be thrust into the role again, though, Odom reiterated his confidence in him.

“He will go in and play better down the stretch on the next opportunity that he gets in,” Odom said of Powell. “I’m proud of him on the way he competed and battled and prepared. He did everything he could to give us a chance to win (vs. Georgia).”

Odom also fielded a question on if Missouri’s cold temperatures — and recent snowfall — could give the Tigers an advantage against Florida. The coach pointed to the temperature this weekend hovering around the 50s, so it shouldn’t be as cold as recent days.

“It has been cold,” Odom said. “I don’t know if it’s an advantage for either side. If it’s an advantage for us, we’ll obviously take it.”

Odom was also asked about the recent firing of former Arkansas coach Chad Morris, who was replaced by interim coach Barry Lunney. Mizzou and Arkansas play in the final game of the regular season on Nov. 29.

“I hate to see that happen, I think Chad’s a great coach and a really good person. Got to know him a little bit over the years,” Odom said. “I have met Barry on the recruiting road over the years and I know he’s a great player and he cares deeply about Arkansas.”

While the game between the two draws closer, Odom stressed he hasn’t looked that far ahead yet. He instead pointed out preparation has been solely on Florida.

“A great opponent,” Odom said of Florida. “Dan’s done a tremendous job with that team and has them playing really well. Really deserving of their ranking. … We’ve prepared really well this week. Excited for the opportunity to play at home.”