Missouri Tigers vs. Florida Gators: Kickoff time, TV, line, five things to know

After a 27-0 loss to Georgia, the Missouri Tigers seemingly can only go up from here.

Mizzou coach Barry Odom said after the loss he’ll look for some answers, whether that’s for the offense or other facets of the team. There was a moment of reflection, too, when he said he can’t repeat the same things every week following a loss. After starting 5-1, MU is on a three-game losing streak.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Tigers (5-4, 2-3 SEC), who host No. 11 Florida (8-2, 5-2) on Saturday. That makes it back-to-back weeks facing the two best teams in the SEC East.

Here’s a look at this week’s game.

The details

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri

TV: CBS

Betting line: Florida by 8

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Five things to know

A home game: For the first time since Oct. 12, Mizzou has a home game. Luckily for the Tigers, they’ve been dominant on Faurot Field to the tune of a 5-0 record. They hope to bring that same success against the Gators, who sport a 2-1 away record. Florida history: Mizzou has had Florida’s number of late, including a two-game winning streak. The memories of 2018 are still fresh, when Drew Lock threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-17 win. Another top-10 defense: After getting shut out by a top-ranked Georgia defense, the Florida defense again poses problems as one of the best in the country. The Gators allow 15 points per game, ninth in the nation. They’re coming off a 56-0 win over Vanderbilt … yes, the same team Mizzou lost to. It’s another tough opponent for an MU offense looking for answers. Starter should be back: While Kelly Bryant couldn’t play against Georgia because of his strained hamstring, Odom seemed hopeful his starter will be back Saturday. Bryant was considered a game time decision ahead of the loss to Georgia. He also said he was at about 75% last week, so another week of rest should help in his return. Keep it low scoring: If there’s an area Mizzou can focus on, it’s the Florida offense. The Gators score 33.3 points per game, which is 38th in the nation. The Tigers defense is coming off a solid outing on Saturday. If the unit can limit the damage again while the offense bounces back, it should give Mizzou a chance.