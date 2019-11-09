Missouri Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs: Prediction, kickoff time, TV, betting line

The details

Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Sanford Stadium, Athens, Georgia

TV: ESPN

Betting line: Georgia by 16 1/2

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Prediction

This one will likely be a grind for the Missouri Tigers.

Mizzou has struggled to run the ball the last two games, and the Georgia defense specializes in stopping the run. The Bulldogs allow 77.6 yards rushing per game, fourth-best in the nation. Without a consistent run game, it’s been difficult for MU to generate any kind of offensive consistency. Now it faces a team that hasn’t allowed a rushing touchdown all season.

It doesn’t help quarterback Kelly Bryant is banged up. MU coach Barry Odom said the quarterback’s been practicing this week, but the hamstring he strained at Kentucky has cast doubt on whether he plays. If he can’t go, expect backup Taylor Powell to start, which will make it even harder for the Missouri offense to move the ball.

On defense, Mizzou faces Jake Fromm, one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. He’s drawn national headlines since he was a freshman, now leading Georgia’s pro-style offense. D’Andre Swift also does well complementing Fromm’s arm. If the Tigers defense can’t get off the field on third downs, it might be a long day for the visitors.

If there’s a sliver of hope, it’s that the defense has played well this season. The unit has allowed just 18.1 points per game this year, tied for 16th in the nation. Odom also hasn’t lost a November game since 2016, 8-0 the past two years.

If Mizzou mixes some turnover luck with long possessions on offense, it might give them a puncher’s chance Saturday evening. Weirder things have happened in college football … like when South Carolina upset Georgia earlier this year at Sanford Stadium.

But still, don’t expect a win. Not against this talented Georgia team. Especially on the road, where Mizzou is 0-3 this year.

Georgia 35, Missouri 17