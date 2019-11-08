Mizzou basketball vs. Northern Kentucky: Tipoff time, lineups, TV, radio and a prediction

The details

Tipoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network plus (Streaming link)

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Projected lineups

P No. Northern Kentucky Ht. Yr. PPG* F 0 Silas Adheke 6-8 R-Jr. 2.0 F 32 Dantez Walton 6-6 Sr. 11.1 G 11 Jalen Tate 6-6 R-Jr. 13.7 G 15 Tyler Sharpe 6-0 Sr. 14.4 G 12 Trevon Faulkner 6-3 So. 4.7 P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG* F 23 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 Jr. 10.1 F 24 Kobe Brown 6-7 Fr. N/A G 4 Javon Pickett 6-5 So. 7.7 G 12 Dru Smith 6-3 R-Jr. 13.7 G 13 Mark Smith 6-5 Jr. 11.4

*PPG from last season played

About Northern Kentucky (1-0): The Norse were an NCAA Tournament team last year, winning the Horizon League. They also bring back four starters. The team has a new coach, Darrin Horn, who was hired to replace John Brannen. Last time out, Northern Kentucky defeated UC Clermont 105-55.

About Mizzou (1-0): The Tigers took care of business in beating Incarnate Word 82-42 Wednesday night. It was a comfortable win, led by Jeremiah Tilmon on both offense and defense. MU coach Cuonzo Martin continued to test lineups and rotations, bringing in 11 players in the first 10 minutes of the game.

Prediction: Friday should be a much tougher test for the Tigers by every metric. While Northern Kentucky is headed by a new coach, it also brings a talented, experienced roster to Mizzou Arena. This one probably won’t be an easy win. Expect some fight from the Norse, though Mizzou should still pull out the W. Missouri 62, Northern Kentucky 50.