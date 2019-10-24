Cuonzo Martin: ‘Don’t understand’ how Jeremiah Tilmon isn’t preseason All-SEC

In his first public appearance since the renewed Border War basketball rivalry, Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin addressed the media with just a little over a week before the start of the season.

The third-year coach spoke mainly on the rivalry, along with a few other topics with the season being so close — mainly, the preseason SEC poll that came out last week. The Tigers were slotted 13th of 14 teams in that poll, where members of the media project the upcoming hoops season. The only team ranked lower than the Tigers was Vanderbilt.

That’s despite the Tigers racking up 13 points in the AP poll, just five SEC teams ahead of them. In the preseason KenPom rankings, MU is ranked No. 39, the sixth SEC team listed and right around the bubble for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament come March.

But the projected 13th-place SEC finish surprised Martin, whose team returns seven of its top nine scorers. As a coach, it didn’t bug him too much as he stayed level. If he were a player in that situation, though, all bets are off.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“If I was in a uniform, I’d have a different answer for you,” Martin said.

His main gripe about the polls had more to do with the preseason all-SEC teams. Notably one 6-foot-10, 252-pound omission in the form of Jeremiah Tilmon.

“The biggest thing when you’re ranking first- and second-team, you don’t have Jeremiah mentioned, that part I don’t understand,” Martin said. “You look at his production, outside of the five he’s a very productive guy.”

The clean sweep of missing out on accolades isn’t lost on the Tigers. Despite that, though, Martin said he doesn’t have to worry about his roster and where they’re at mentally. They’re “hungry” enough as is, according to the coach.

“I don’t want to get consumed with that,” Martin said of the polls, “because that’s a lot of time and energy on my clock.”

Newcomers update

With the last public appearance for the team the open practice during Homecoming weekend, how the trio of freshmen — Mario McKinney Jr., Tray Jackson and Kobe Brown — look has been largely kept in the dark.

Between adjusting to the speed and lifestyle of college, the freshmen have impressed Martin thus far this season.

“All three are talented players,” Martin said. “All three have really good frames, bodies for their age. They did a great job in my opinion in the weight room.”

Axel Okongo, who signed with the program in June, also had some good news. Martin confirmed he’s a “two-year player” in terms of NCAA eligibility.

Moving around

Martin shuffled around his coaching staff prior to the season tipping off. He moved Marco Harris to the third assistant coach slot, alongside Cornell Mann and Chris Hollender. Harris was previously the director of player development since April 2017.

Michael Porter Sr. was moved from assistant coach to director of player development. While in a different role, Martin said Porter will still be around for the program.

“It just felt like what was needed as far as our staff,” Martin said. “We won’t skip a beat. It doesn’t change anything we do.”

An actual game

The Tigers are just a little over a week out from their first game of the season, when they play Central Missouri in an exhibition game Nov. 1. After months of working with the same guys and spending long hours in the gym, the beginning of the season is upon the Tigers.

That significance isn’t lost on Martin.

“Really, really excited to play somebody else,” Martin said. “You just want to play another opponent.”