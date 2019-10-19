Mizzou falls flat in 21-14 loss at Vandy as five-game winning streak ends

Just one week after earning a No. 22 ranking in the AP poll while sitting atop the SEC East with a perfect conference record, Missouri sloppily lost 21-14 to a struggling Vanderbilt team.

The Tigers’ offense scuffled, leaving points on the field by failing to convert opportunities.

Kelly Bryant never looked comfortable throwing in the pocket, spinning and evading pressure often. The quarterback finished 13 for 26 passing for 140 yards, adding a touchdown and an interception. Larry Rountree III never got going on the ground, rushing for 12 yards on 29 attempts.

“Disappointed with that performance,” Mizzou coach Barry Odom said. “You look at the four quarters you play, I think we got out-coached and I think we got out-executed the entire fourth quarter.”

Tucker McCann missed a pair of field goals, one from 48 yards and the other from 50. Bryant’s interception came in the red zone on a poor decision to star tight end Albert Okwuegbunam.

Penalties also stalled drives for the Tigers while breathing new life into Vanderbilt’s attack. Missouri was flagged for 12 infractions for 120 yards.

The end result: 14 total points. Far and away a season-low.

For its part, the Missouri defense largely kept a Vanderbilt team juggling its quarterbacks in check. But the Commodores (2-5, 1-3) bled the last six minutes of the game while the Tigers couldn’t get a stop. On one last potential third-down stop, the Tigers were called for offsides, gifting Vanderbilt the first down.

After following a season-opening road loss to Wyoming with five straight home wins, the Tigers dropped their second road game of the year in two tries. They go back on the road against Kentucky next week.

“Any loss feels worse,” Bryant said comparing the loss Saturday to the one against Wyoming. “You’re a competitor, you never want to lose. This will hurt.”