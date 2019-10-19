Missouri Tigers at Vanderbilt: Prediction, kickoff time, TV, betting line

The details

Kickoff: 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

TV: SEC Network

Betting line: Missouri by 21

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Prediction

Struggling Vanderbilt hangs around for a few possessions, but the Missouri offense continues its high-scoring ways with Kelly Bryant at the helm. By the fourth quarter, the Tigers should be firmly in front and looking comfortable in their first road game since the season-opening loss to Wyoming. The Tigers jump up a few spots in the AP Top 25 poll as they pick up another SEC win and remain perfect in conference play.

Missouri 38, Vanderbilt 10