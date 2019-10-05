What did Barry Odom say about Kelly Bryant’s injury and Taylor Powell, if he plays?

SHARE COPY LINK

Missouri head football coach Barry Odom doesn’t know if he’ll have his starting quarterback for next week’s game against Mississippi.

Missouri (4-1) lost starter Kelly Bryant to a left knee injury at the end of the first half in Saturday’s 42-10 victory over Troy, and Odom didn’t have an update on the situation during his postgame press conference.

“Our (doctors) seem like it was good news,” Odom said. “But I don’t want to go there until it’s confirmed.”

Bryant threw for 221 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Troy, while rushing for another. He completed 63 percent of his passes.

MU center Trystan Colon-Castillo said Bryant injured himself on a run-pass option play, that can make it hard to block for because of the uncertainty of the play’s design.

Colon-Castillo said the offensive line can block for a pass play, and Bryant pulls the ball to run, making the quarterback’s route more difficult. Colon-Castillo admitted he hadn’t watched the clip of the injury.

Bryant’s roommate, Jonathan Nance, said he talked to Bryant before meeting with reporters and said, “he’s good.”

Odom said Bryant was in good spirits after the game and added that it was possible he would get an update on him later Saturday night.

Redshirt sophomore Taylor Powell took over at quarterback in the second half for Bryant and completed 6 of 8 passes for 57 yards. After Bryant’s injury, Odom pulled a lot of his offensive starters in the second half and was more conservative with his play-calling in order to prevent injury.

While Bryant’s status is unknown, Odom said Missouri will not change the playbook if Powell has to start for an extended time and only called three different plays in the second half in order to run the clock.

Missouri’s players downplayed the severity of Bryant’s injury and expressed optimism in Powell if he has to take over.

“Fully confident,” said Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri’s star tight end. “(Powell) works really hard. If the opportunity comes he’ll do a really good job.”

Powell has mainly played in blowout situations during his first two years and beat out true freshman Connor Bazelak and Lindsey Scott to be the Tigers’ backup this season. Scott has since transferred.

Powell said it was tough to evaluate his performance on Saturday because MU was more concerned with running the clock when he was in, instead of scoring.

If his number is called, Powell isn’t worried about his ability to lead MU to success.

“It starts with self-confidence,” Powell said. “I’m pretty confident in myself. I’m ready to go.”