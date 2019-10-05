University of Missouri
Missouri Tigers vs. Troy Trojans: Kickoff time, TV, betting line, prediction
The details
Kickoff: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia
TV: SEC Network
Betting line: Missouri by 24 1/2
Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Prediction
This is a game that comes down to defense and Missouri’s seems more likely to get off the field than Troy’s. Barry Odom gets his first win against an FBS team coming out of a bye week and the Tigers are able to rest Kelly Bryant for the fourth quarter against the Trojans. Missouri covers the spread, but still gives up a pair of touchdowns to Troy quarterback Kaleb Barker. Missouri improves to 4-1 and goes into the Ole Miss game on the outside looking in of the AP Top 25 poll.
Missouri 43, Troy 19
