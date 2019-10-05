Missouri Tigers vs. Troy Trojans: Kickoff time, TV, betting line, prediction

SHARE COPY LINK

The details

Kickoff: 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia

TV: SEC Network

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Betting line: Missouri by 24 1/2

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and supports our award-winning coverage. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE

Prediction

This is a game that comes down to defense and Missouri’s seems more likely to get off the field than Troy’s. Barry Odom gets his first win against an FBS team coming out of a bye week and the Tigers are able to rest Kelly Bryant for the fourth quarter against the Trojans. Missouri covers the spread, but still gives up a pair of touchdowns to Troy quarterback Kaleb Barker. Missouri improves to 4-1 and goes into the Ole Miss game on the outside looking in of the AP Top 25 poll.

Missouri 43, Troy 19