Missouri Tigers vs. Troy Trojans: Kickoff time, TV, betting line, five things to know

Kickoff: 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network

Betting line: Missouri by 25½

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Troy comes to Columbia 2-2 after a tough loss to Arkansas State on Saturday: The Trojans are off to a slow start under first-year coach Chip Lindsey, who replaced Neal Brown after he went to West Virginia. The Trojans won 10 or more games in Brown’s final three seasons but dealt with some attrition and key graduation losses when he left.

Troy offense is as good as Missouri’s: The Trojans rank No. 12 nationally in total offense and is led by senior quarterback Kaleb Barker, who set a school record for completion percentage in 2018 at 73%. The Trojans haven’t scored less than 35 points in all four of its games.

Troy’s defense is not as good as Missouri’s: The Trojans rank No. 71 in total defense and have been inconsistent. The Tigers are up to No. 3 nationally in total defense and are playing at an elite level. Odds are MU’s defense is more likely to get off the field.

Yasir Durant and Trajan Jeffcoat could play this week: Barry Odom said Durant would play against South Carolina and then he didn’t, but said the injury was serious. Both would be huge additions, but MU should be able to win without them. Durant hurt his neck against SEMO and really pushed MU’s staff to let him play against the Gamecocks. Jeffcoat has been out since August with a sprained elbow and would give MU more depth on the defensive line.