University of Missouri

Missouri Tigers vs. Troy Trojans: Kickoff time, TV, betting line, five things to know

Barry Odom on Mizzou’s bye week

Missouri coach Barry Odom talks to reporters during Mizzou’s bye week. By
Up Next
Missouri coach Barry Odom talks to reporters during Mizzou’s bye week. By

The details

Kickoff: 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network

Betting line: Missouri by 25½

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)



Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage

If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and supports our award-winning coverage.

Five things to know:

  1. Troy comes to Columbia 2-2 after a tough loss to Arkansas State on Saturday: The Trojans are off to a slow start under first-year coach Chip Lindsey, who replaced Neal Brown after he went to West Virginia. The Trojans won 10 or more games in Brown’s final three seasons but dealt with some attrition and key graduation losses when he left.

  2. Troy offense is as good as Missouri’s: The Trojans rank No. 12 nationally in total offense and is led by senior quarterback Kaleb Barker, who set a school record for completion percentage in 2018 at 73%. The Trojans haven’t scored less than 35 points in all four of its games.

  3. Troy’s defense is not as good as Missouri’s: The Trojans rank No. 71 in total defense and have been inconsistent. The Tigers are up to No. 3 nationally in total defense and are playing at an elite level. Odds are MU’s defense is more likely to get off the field.

  4. Yasir Durant and Trajan Jeffcoat could play this week: Barry Odom said Durant would play against South Carolina and then he didn’t, but said the injury was serious. Both would be huge additions, but MU should be able to win without them. Durant hurt his neck against SEMO and really pushed MU’s staff to let him play against the Gamecocks. Jeffcoat has been out since August with a sprained elbow and would give MU more depth on the defensive line.

  5. A win would make MU 4-1 for the first time since 2015: Odom has struggled to get off to hot starts while coaching at MU and even though he can’t erase the Wyoming game, 4-1 would get MU on the outside looking in of the top 25 polls and set the Tigers up to still flirt with a 10-win season.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Alex Schiffer
Alex Schiffer has been covering the Missouri Tigers for The Star since October 2017. He came in second place for magazine-length feature writing by the U.S. Basketball Writer’s Association in 2018 and graduated from Mizzou in 2017.
  Comments  