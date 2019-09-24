How Mizzou’s defense has become of the nation’s best after rough start at Wyoming

Barry Odom on Mizzou’s bye week Missouri coach Barry Odom talks to reporters during Mizzou’s bye week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Missouri coach Barry Odom talks to reporters during Mizzou’s bye week.

Barry Odom’s defense looks a lot like the one that helped him become Missouri’s football coach.

Through four games, the Tigers rank sixth nationally in total defense and fifth in passing defense. The Tigers also rank in the top 30 for scoring and run defense and lead the nation in defensive touchdowns with four.

So what has changed since the Tigers’ season-opening loss to Wyoming?

“We haven’t called it a lot different from Week 1 to Week 4,” Odom said on Tuesday.

Both Odom and defensive coordinator Ryan Walters were adamant during the Tigers’ bye week that there’s been no change in scheme or any depth chart shuffling that has led to MU’s defense ranking among the nation’s best. But there have been a few subtle things that have led to the Tigers’ three-game winning streak since the 37-31 letdown at Wyoming.

Safeties Tyree Gillespie and Josh Bledsoe, both of whom missed key tackles against the Cowboys, have become revelations in the secondary. At Wyoming, MU’s safeties over pursued their assignments and were unable to stay within their role as MU tried to climb back into the game. On Saturday, Gillespie was MU’s best player on the field after he had a sack and then prevented a touchdown with a pass breakup on consecutive plays. Bledsoe flirted with a few interceptions against West Virginia and South Carolina and has emerged as one of the Tigers’ best playmakers.

“They’re playing at an incredibly high level,” MU linebacker Cale Garrett said. “As a defensive whole, we’re playing at a really high level. They’re our safety blanket. I think they’ve grown up a lot.”

Cornerback DeMarkus Acy said MU’s defensive line, known as “D-Line Zou,” has always received praise for a track record of producing NFL picks. He hopes the secondary is able to develop its own moniker and reputation from its play.

Walters has also made a switch that the players lobbied for, and it has proved to make a difference.

For the first time in his career, Walters coached from the press box at Wyoming. Acy and a number of players approached Walters the following week and lobbied for him to come back down to the field.

Walters, 33, is an emotional coach and Acy said it’s harder to communicate with him when they’re not face-to-face.

“When you’re in the box you don’t get as much communication or one-on-one details,” Acy said. “It’s more hands-on. It’s better.”

Acy said it’s better for Walters to be on the field because not everyone on MU’s defense can explain the scheme or situation as well as Walters. Khalil Oliver said if Walters were less of an emotional coach, the press box would probably suit him, but given the dynamic he has with his players, he belongs on the field.

So is there any chance Walters goes back to the press box if MU’s defense continues to play well?

“It won’t happen again,” he said.

