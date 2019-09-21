Missouri vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: Kickoff time, TV, betting line, prediction

Barry Odom previews South Carolina Missouri coach Barry Odom talks about the Tigers upcoming game against South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Missouri coach Barry Odom talks about the Tigers upcoming game against South Carolina.

The details

Kickoff: 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and supports our award-winning coverage. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE

TV: SEC Network Alternate

Betting line: Missouri by 9 1/2

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Prediction

This will likely be a game that is tight in the fourth quarter because these two teams have played each other close ever since MU joined the Southeastern Conference. If MU can rattle Gamecocks quarterback Ryan Hilinksi, the Tigers might be able to win comfortably. But they haven’t shown they can beat South Carolina and the Wyoming game is still too fresh to trust them in a close game. Missouri heads into its bye week 2-2, marking another disappointing start. South Carolina 41, Missouri 39