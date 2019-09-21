University of Missouri
Missouri vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: Kickoff time, TV, betting line, prediction
Barry Odom previews South Carolina
The details
Kickoff: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri
TV: SEC Network Alternate
Betting line: Missouri by 9 1/2
Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Prediction
This will likely be a game that is tight in the fourth quarter because these two teams have played each other close ever since MU joined the Southeastern Conference. If MU can rattle Gamecocks quarterback Ryan Hilinksi, the Tigers might be able to win comfortably. But they haven’t shown they can beat South Carolina and the Wyoming game is still too fresh to trust them in a close game. Missouri heads into its bye week 2-2, marking another disappointing start. South Carolina 41, Missouri 39
