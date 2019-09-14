University of Missouri
Missouri Tigers football vs. SEMO Redhawks: Kickoff time, TV, line, prediction
Barry Odom on SEMO
The details
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri
TV: SEC Network alternate
Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)
The line: Missouri by 34
Prediction
It’s not really a matter of if Missouri wins this game, but by how much. The Tigers should be able to win comfortably, but it’s unclear if MU will cover the spread, because Barry Odom is a big fan of Southeast Missouri coach Tom Matukewicz. The Tigers might go out of their way to avoid running up the score. Missouri improves to 2-1 with South Carolina looming next week. True freshman quarterback Connor Bazelak makes his collegiate debut in the fourth quarter when the game is out of reach.
Missouri 42, SEMO 14
Comments