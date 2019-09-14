University of Missouri

Missouri Tigers football vs. SEMO Redhawks: Kickoff time, TV, line, prediction

Columbia

The details

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network alternate

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

The line: Missouri by 34

Prediction

It’s not really a matter of if Missouri wins this game, but by how much. The Tigers should be able to win comfortably, but it’s unclear if MU will cover the spread, because Barry Odom is a big fan of Southeast Missouri coach Tom Matukewicz. The Tigers might go out of their way to avoid running up the score. Missouri improves to 2-1 with South Carolina looming next week. True freshman quarterback Connor Bazelak makes his collegiate debut in the fourth quarter when the game is out of reach.

Missouri 42, SEMO 14

