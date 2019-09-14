Missouri Tigers football vs. SEMO Redhawks: Kickoff time, TV, line, prediction

Barry Odom on SEMO Missouri coach Barry Odom previews the Tigers game against the SEMO RedHawks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Missouri coach Barry Odom previews the Tigers game against the SEMO RedHawks.

The details

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network alternate

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

The line: Missouri by 34

Prediction

It’s not really a matter of if Missouri wins this game, but by how much. The Tigers should be able to win comfortably, but it’s unclear if MU will cover the spread, because Barry Odom is a big fan of Southeast Missouri coach Tom Matukewicz. The Tigers might go out of their way to avoid running up the score. Missouri improves to 2-1 with South Carolina looming next week. True freshman quarterback Connor Bazelak makes his collegiate debut in the fourth quarter when the game is out of reach.

Missouri 42, SEMO 14

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and supports our award-winning coverage. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE