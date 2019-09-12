Missouri pledge makes his case for best running back in Fort Worth area

Crowley RB Dominique Johnson is committed to Missouri Johnson, a 3-star RB, rushed for 1,100 yards and 15 touchdowns last season as the Eagles went 6-2 in district and reached the playoffs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Johnson, a 3-star RB, rushed for 1,100 yards and 15 touchdowns last season as the Eagles went 6-2 in district and reached the playoffs.

Quite possibly the best running back in the Fort Worth area is headed to the SEC.

His name’s Dominique Johnson and you can find him at Crowley High School.

Johnson burst onto the scene in 2018 with 1,100 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns in 11 games. He averaged over 100 yards per game and five yards per carry.

That peaked the interest of several schools, including Missouri. He went on an official visit there on May 31 and committed three days later.

“Starting a track record of sending running backs to Missouri. I had Anthony Watkins at South Hills,” Crowley coach JJ Resendez said. “They’re a quality program that likes physical backs that can do a lot of things and Dominique is very similar to that. He’s got good speed and some of the best hands on the team.”

Johnson is listed at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds. If he comes your way, you best be prepared for contact.

“When he runs 4.5 and is 220, you have to make a business decision whether to tackle him or not,” Resendez said. “He has a lot of versatility. He can make you miss or run through you. He’s the total package.”

He’s a big reason why Crowley has started 2-0 with wins over Everman and Mansfield Legacy. The Eagles snapped a four-game losing streak to Everman to open the season, 26-13. Johnson rushed 17 times for 134 yards with a 13-yard touchdown.

He followed that up with 89 yards rushing and three touchdowns in limited action against Legacy, as the Eagles led 42-7 at halftime.

“Crowley isn’t a big school and I think a lot of people don’t know much about us,” the 3-star prospect said. “I’m doing all I can to get our names out there.

“I’m grateful to get an offer from a school as big as Missouri. They came through and recognized my talent.”

Johnson recalls when Missouri stopped by Crowley last spring, and then when he got to Columbia.

“They were talking to the coaches for awhile and that’s when they booked me for an official visit,” Johnson said. “As soon as I got there, they showed great hospitality to me and my family. The campus was really nice and everyone on the staff was excited to see me. It had a nice little vibe.”

‘He’s no secret’

The Eagles open up district play with a home game against Chisholm Trail on Friday at 7 p.m.

They went 7-4 overall last season and 6-2 in 3-5A Division I.

“I can only get better,” said Johnson, who predicted 2,500 yards and 20 TDs. “Whatever I can do to help the team out.”

“He’s no secret,” Resendez added. “3-5A knows about him. He’s a great kid and works hard.”

Said quarterback Kevin Miller: “Me and Dom have been together for six straight years and ever since we got into the backfield, we’ve been clicking and we expect to have a big senior season.”

Crowley is excited to continue the year with new offensive coordinator Othell Robinson, the father of former TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson. Shawn’s brother, Jacobe, is a freshman backup quarterback.

Shawn won a state title at DeSoto in 2016.

“We have new coach in Coach Robinson and we’ve all been coming together in the offseason,” Johnson said. “It’s coming along nicely on the offensive side.”

“Coach Robinson has been a great add to the offense because he pushes us like no one has before,” Miller added. “With him running the offense, it’s going to be hard to stop us this year.”