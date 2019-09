Mizzou basketball schedule for 2019-20 season is out, Tigers open SEC play at Kentucky

Mizzou’s Cuonzo Martin on the upcoming season Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin discusses the team’s upcoming schedule and some early thoughts from summer workouts. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin discusses the team’s upcoming schedule and some early thoughts from summer workouts.

Missouri’s men’s basketball schedule became set Tuesday, as the Southeastern Conference released each team’s conference slate, which has MU opening SEC play Jan. 4 against Kentucky at Rupp Arena.

The Tigers also travel to Mississippi State, South Carolina, Alabama and Texas A&M among other games, while hosting Kentucky, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Florida.

Missouri’s nonconference schedule includes Xavier, Wofford, Nothern Kentucky, Temple and Illinois in the annual Braggin’ Rights game. The Tigers also play Butler and either Oklahoma or Stanford at the Sprint Center in the Hall of Fame Classic in November and are at West Virginia in January for the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Cuonzo Martin’s squad is set to open practice in late September, with the Tigers’ first game of the season coming on Nov. 6 against Incarnate Word. Martin is 35-30 in two seasons running the program.

2019-20 Mizzou men’s basketball schedule

Date Opponent TV Time (CT) Nov. 6 vs. Incarnate Word TBA TBA Nov. 8 vs. Northern Kentucky TBA TBA Nov. 12 at Xavier CBSSN 6 p.m. Nov. 18 vs. Wofford TBA TBA Nov. 20 vs. Morehead State TBA TBA Nov. 25 vs. Butler* ESPNU 6 p.m. Nov. 26 vs. Oklahoma/Stanford* TBA TBA Dec. 3 vs. Charleston Southern TBA TBA Dec. 7 at Temple TBA TBA Dec. 15 vs. Southern Illinois TBA TBA Dec. 21 vs. Illinois** TBA TBA Dec. 30 vs. Chicago State TBA TBA Jan. 4 at Kentucky SEC 1 p.m. Jan. 7 vs. Tennessee SEC 6 p.m. Jan. 11 vs. Florida SEC 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at Mississippi State SEC 8 p.m. Jan. 18 at Alabama SEC 2:30 p.m. Jan. 21 vs. Texas A&M ESPNU 8 p.m. Jan. 25 at West Virginia*** TBA TBA Jan. 28 vs. Georgia SEC 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at South Carolina SEC 2:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at Texas A&M SEC 8 p.m. Feb. 8 vs. Arkansas SEC 2:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at LSU SEC 8 p.m. Feb. 15 vs. Auburn ESPN/2/U 5 p.m. Feb. 18 vs. Ole Miss SEC 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Arkansas SEC noon Feb. 26 at Vanderbilt ESPN/2/U 8 p.m. Feb. 29 vs. Mississippi State SEC 2:30 p.m. Mar. 4 at Ole Miss SEC 8 p.m. Mar. 7 vs. Alabama SEC 1:30 p.m.

*Hall of Fame Classic at the Sprint Center in Kansas City; **at Enterprise Center in St. Louis; ***SEC/Big 12 Challenge

