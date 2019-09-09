Missouri Tigers football vs. SEMO Redhawks: Kickoff time, TV, line, things to know

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network alternate

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

The line: Missouri by 33

SEMO is coming off a decent season: The Redhawks went 9-4 in 2018 and won a game in the FCS playoffs before getting bounced by No. 2 seed Weber State. The Redhawks are currently ranked No. 12 in the FCS poll. That doesn’t change anything. MU should still win comfortably.

There’s a familiar face on the Redhawks sideline: Former MU punter Corey Fatony is currently a graduate assistant for the Redhawks. Fatony had a few NFL tryouts after finishing his career at MU in 2018, but was unable to catch on.

Barry Odom said after Saturday’s game that Kelly Bryant was fine: Bryant came out when the game was put away. Bryant was overheated and there was speculation that he sustained a concussion. Odom said Bryant was fine. Missouri’s media day is Tuesday and Odom will likely give another update then.

Missouri last played SEMO in 2015: MU won its season opener over the Redhawks 34-3 in a game that became known for starting the buzz around Drew Lock. Lock threw his first career touchdown pass, a 78-yard score to a wide-open Tyler Hunt.