Missouri Tigers football vs. West Virginia Mountaineers: Prediction, kickoff time, TV

Ryan Walters on Mizzou's defense Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters talks about the defense after a tough outing at Wyoming.

The details

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri

TV: ESPN

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

The line: Missouri by 14

Prediction

Missouri tends to play its best for Barry Odom when its back is against the wall. The Tigers may have overlooked Wyoming, but won’t do the same for a team such as West Virginia. Kelly Bryant should get a huge ovation from the home crowd, regardless of how full Memorial Stadium is. Missouri and West Virginia trade blows early, but two touchdowns from Kam Scott give MU its first win of the season.

Missouri 35, West Virginia 27

