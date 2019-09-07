Missouri Tigers football vs. West Virginia Mountaineers: Prediction, kickoff time, TV

Missouri tends to play its best for Barry Odom when its back is against the wall. The Tigers may have overlooked Wyoming, but won’t do the same for a team such as West Virginia. Kelly Bryant should get a huge ovation from the home crowd, regardless of how full Memorial Stadium is. Missouri and West Virginia trade blows early, but two touchdowns from Kam Scott give MU its first win of the season.
Missouri 35, West Virginia 27
