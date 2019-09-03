Alex Schiffer’s AP Ballot: Boise State and Cincy in, Mizzou and Nebraska out

Barry Odom after loss to Wyoming Missouri coach Barry Odom addresses the media after the Tigers loss to Wyoming. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Missouri coach Barry Odom addresses the media after the Tigers loss to Wyoming.

The latest AP Top 25 poll came out on Tuesday.

For the first official week, there really wasn’t much change. Clemson, Alabama and Georgia all dominated and there was only one headliner game in Auburn-Oregon.

The top 10 has a great chance at a shake-up this weekend with Texas A&M and Clemson squaring off.

Trending up

Auburn, Stanford and Syracuse. The Tigers looked good against Auburn and true freshman quarterback Bo Nix looked like he’ll be fine. Can Auburn give LSU, Texas A&M and Alabama a run for its money? Too early to tell but the SEC West is loaded.

In Pac-12 news, the Cardinal had a win the Pac-12 desperately needed as David Shaw’s squad took care of Northwestern. Had Oregon beat Auburn it would have been the conference’s best weekend since…?

Syracuse spoiled Hugh Freeze’s debut at Liberty, pitching a 24-0 shutout to start off the year. The Orange have a strong secondary and have an easy schedule that could have them flirting with 10 wins.

Trending down

Oregon took the biggest drop after its loss to Auburn, which was really the only top 25 matchup of the weekend. The Ducks missed a golden opportunity to get a resume win for Heisman candidate Justin Herbert and a signature win for the Pac-12. The Ducks dropped from No. 14 to 18.

Say hello to ...

Cincinnati and Boise State. The Bearcats completely outplayed UCLA in their season opener and look like a legitimate threat to UCF in the American Athletic Conference. They’re in at No. 23. Boise State beat Florida State to jump in at No. 24 and make Seminoles fans have another reason to lack faith in Willie Taggard.

Say goodbye to ...

Missouri, Nebraska and Northwestern. The Tigers suffered a terrible loss to Wyoming, the Wildcats lost to Stanford and the Cornhuskers struggled against Southern Alabama. Missouri might be able to get ranked with a strong win over West Virginia on Saturday, but the loss to Wyoming might set them back from getting ranked for a while.

My ballot:

Clemson Alabama Georgia Oklahoma LSU Ohio State Texas Notre Dame Michigan Texas A&M Florida Washington Auburn Utah Penn State UCF Michigan State Wisconsin Oregon Iowa Syracuse Stanford Washington State Cincinnati Boise State

