SportsBeat KC podcast: Selling beer at Mizzou games and other college football topics

Beer and wine sales have been approved for Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium at Mizzou. What will they sell? AP Photo

Two weeks remain before the first college football games of 2019, and training camps are in full swing.

Today, host Blair Kerkhoff checks in with the Missouri Tigers and beat writer Alex Schiffer. He brings us up to date on Mizzou’s progress, Kelly Bryant’s championship ring dust-up and what kind of beer should be sold at the football stadium this season now that beer and wine sales are approved for Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

Also, College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock says over breakfast that he looks forward to another season and says four is the right number for the tournament.

