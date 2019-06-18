Missouri lands fifth football commitment of June in Tennessee tailback Elijah Young

Missouri Tigers football coach Barry Odom AP

In the wake of the early signing period, June has become the new month for high school football prospects to announce their college destination.

Just ask Barry Odom.

On Tuesday, the Missouri coach landed his ninth commitment for the 2020 class and fifth of the month in Tennessee running back Elijah Young. Young is Missouri’s second tailback commitment for the class, joining Dominique Johnson of Texas.

C O M M I T E D️ #AG2G pic.twitter.com/ehXG3S3ikG — Elijah Young ² (@elijahyoung52) June 18, 2019

A three-star recruit from Knoxville, Young chose Missouri over offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Tennessee, Arkansas and Wake Forest. The 5-foot-9 tailback took an official visit to Missouri this past weekend.

Aside from Young, Missouri has also landed commitments in June from Johnson, offensive lineman Ray Curry, linebacker Antonio Doyle and defensive lineman Kevon Billingsley. Billingsley committed to Missouri on Friday.

With Young’s commitment, Missouri likely thinks it’s out of the mix for five-star tailback Zachary Evans, who is a consensus top-three recruit nationally. Evans called MU his dream school when he was offered months ago and had the Tigers in his top-15, but was always considered a long shot. Evans hails from Texas and has offers from Alabama, Texas and Ohio State among others.

Running backs coach Cornell Ford has an incredible track record with his position lately, as he discovered Larry Rountree III, Tyler Badie and Simi Bakare, who have all had strong starts to their college careers. Young could be his next protege.