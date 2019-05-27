Despite strong resume, Mizzou baseball misses NCAA Tournament for seventh straight year

Mizzou baseball players perform knighting ceremony behind on-air interview Player from the University of Missouri baseball team performed a knighting ceremony behind junior pitcher Jacob Cantleberry, who was doing an on-air interview about his performance. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Player from the University of Missouri baseball team performed a knighting ceremony behind junior pitcher Jacob Cantleberry, who was doing an on-air interview about his performance.

Missouri’s baseball season came to an end on Monday when the Tigers weren’t selected for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. They finish the season 34-22-1.

Teams with similar resumes to Missouri such as Clemson, Florida, Ohio State, Duke and Michigan all got in, which made MU one of four teams in the Southeastern Conference to not make the tournament. The selection committee listed the Tigers as the second team out in its bracket.

For most of the season, Missouri looked like a lock to make its first NCAA Tournament since joining the SEC, but ended its season on a five-game losing streak and having lost seven of its last 10. Missouri lost to Ole Miss 2-1 in the SEC Tournament, where a win would have gone a long way in helping the Tigers secure a tournament bid. With the end of the season, the careers of MU stars Kameron Misner and T.J. Sikkema likely come to an end as both players are suspected to be high picks in next week’s MLB Draft.

The tournament snub is the latest for MU coach Steve Bieser, who has led MU to 34 wins or more in each of his first three seasons running the program.

