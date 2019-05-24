Mizzou reassigns swimming and diving coach who was under Title IX investigation

Missouri is removing the interim status for men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach Andrew Grevers, making him the permanent replacement for Greg Rhodenbaugh, who was placed on an administrative leave in the fall in the wake of a Title IX investigation.

Rhodenbaugh will remain with the athletic department, but in a reassigned position “in accordance with his contract,” according to an athletic department release. No specifics were given.

A clause in Rhodenbaugh’s contract says the coach may be removed from his duties “at the reasonable discretion” of athletic director Jim Sterk and “reassigned to other duties” in the athletic department for the remaining term of his contract.

In October, Rhodenbaugh was suspended by the athletic department so it could investigate allegations related to “team management issues.” The Star reported that a Title IX investigation was also opened on the same day. Multiple current or former members of the women’s swim team came forward with issues about Rhodenbaugh’s management of female athletes, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

On Friday, Sterk did not address either investigation in a statement announcing Grevers’ promotion.

“Andrew did an outstanding job of leading our staff and student-athletes during a challenging 2018-19 season, and I look forward to watching him build upon this past year’s success in future seasons,” Sterk said. “He enjoys tremendous respect not only within our program, but within the swimming community, too, and is committed to providing a high-level student-athlete experience centered on academic and athletic excellence.”

Missouri had a career-year under Grevers, who led the Tigers men’s team to a second-place finish at the SEC Championships, surpassing the previous best of fifth. The women’s team finished seventh at the SEC Championships and had seven swimmers earn all-conference honors.

At the NCAA Championships, Missouri’s men’s team finished tied for 11th, while the women placed 22nd. Assistant coach Mark Gangloff left the program May 16 to take the head coaching job at North Carolina.

“I am extremely excited to continue my coaching career with the University of Missouri and am honored that Jim Sterk has entrusted me to lead the Mizzou Swim and Dive family into our very promising future,” Grevers said. “In addition to my gratitude to Jim, I want to thank Greg Rhodenbaugh for everything he has done to prepare me for this moment, and Kim Bishop for being so helpful throughout this experience.”