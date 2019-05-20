‘Will pass rush for hot wings:’ Former Mizzou player makes pitch for NFL tryout

Former Mizzou DE Jordan Harold has a message for NFL teams: ‘I slipped through the cracks’ Former Missouri Tigers defensive end Jordan Harold stands outside Carolina Panthers practice on Monday, May 20, 2019, with a sign that reads "will pass rush for hot wing" and "I slipped through the cracks." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Missouri Tigers defensive end Jordan Harold stands outside Carolina Panthers practice on Monday, May 20, 2019, with a sign that reads "will pass rush for hot wing" and "I slipped through the cracks."

Jordan Harold once staked out the parking lot to Missouri’s athletic training complex to ask former defensive line coach Craig Kuligowski for a shot at making the football team.

Now he’s trying the same tactic with the NFL.

Harold, a former MU walk-on defensive end who emerged into a starter and was later put on scholarship, was spotted outside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday morning offering his services to the Panthers in exchange for chicken wings, rather than monetary payment.

The St. Louis native also had a homemade sign that said “Will pass rush for hot wings.”

Kuligowski eventually gave Harold his shot and he turned into a productive player for MU, but not an elite one. He had 2 1/2 sacks over his career and was seen as undersized for the NFL with a 6-foot-1 frame. He started his career in Division II before transferring to MU.

“I just want a shot,” he told Fox 46 reporter Will Kunkel, who spotted Harold outside the Panthers stadium. “It takes a lot of humility to do something like this.”