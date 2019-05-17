Hatti Moore powers Missouri softball to victory in NCAA opener

A softball in the grass while the sun rises.

Missouri began its advance .in the NCAA softball tournament on Friday evening.





The Tigers, seeded second in the Los Angeles regional, opened play with a 7-4 victory over No. 3 seed Cal State Fullerton with the help and power of Hatti Moore.

Moore got things going early, blasting a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning to put the Tigers up 2-0.

But Cal State Fullerton got two runs in the second and one in the third to grab a 3-2 lead.

Mizzou, though, bounced back with five big runs in the bottom of the fifth. Four of those runs came on a Moore grand slam.

Moore finished 2 for 3 with six RBIs.

MU left fielder Regan Nash went 3 for 3 with a run scored and a RBI.

Cal State Fullerton tacked on a run in the sixth but fell to the elimination bracket of the double-elimination weekend regional.

Missouri improved to 33-23, while Cal State Fullerton dropped to 38-17.

Missouri, on Saturday, will face the winner of Friday’s second LA regional game between host UCLA and Weber State. UCLA is the overall No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament.